In the context of pharmaceutical development “translation” refers to the eventual application (translation) of preclinical discoveries - usually new drugs - utilizing experimental preparations like lab animals to humans. The issue with vitamin D status is that the lab animals in the preclinical testing are all replete in vitD while the humans in the eventual clinical trials are not. Is this an oversight - which would equate to scientific malpractice - or purposeful?



The Multi-Billion-Dollar Mystery

Every year, pharmaceutical companies invest tens of billions of dollars developing new medicines. Brilliant scientists spend careers in the lab. Promising results pile up. Then those drugs enter human clinical trials—and most of them fail.

Not a little. A lot. About nine out of every ten drugs that reach the first stage of human testing never make it to pharmacy shelves (Sun et al., 2022; Arora et al., 2021). The most common reason isn’t that the drugs turn out to be dangerous. It’s that they…