We received a slew of comments and requests for more information in response to yesterday’s Flu and Pneumonia Vaccines Do Not Appear to Work article. The main concern was why physicians seem to think that seasonal flu vaccines, for example, are effective when, in reality, they are not (Shrestha, et al. 2025: Cleveland Clinic Flu Vaccine Study).

From yesterday’s Substack: The Cleveland Clinic was motivated [to test whether flu vaccines prevented the flu] by a non sequitur observed by many in the health care field: Year after year, practicing physicians report that the effectiveness of seasonal flu vaccines to be surprisingly good while that perception doesn’t seem to match the reality that a substantial proportion of vaccinated persons acquired influenza during the season, and also that it was not uncommon for entire vaccinated families to have the infection, thereby raising serious questions about the accuracy of the vaccine efficacy estimates obtained. Therefore, this study was an effort to determine if physician’s reported perceptions matched actual reality (Shrestha, et al. 2025). Those perceptions were found to have no basis in reality.

The simple answer as to why practicing physicians think the flu vaccine works is that this is what they are told by the vaccine manufacturer and the CDC in the supporting material accompanying the vaccine vials.

The more detailed and nuanced answer involves the methods through which the CDC and the vaccine manufacturers determine what constitutes vaccine effectiveness.

Leave a comment

Serum Antibody Levels (Titers)

The disconnect between real-world vaccine effectiveness and expected effectiveness is influenced by the fact that measures of vaccine effectiveness are often derived from serum antibody titers, such as neutralizing antibody levels, assessed in controlled clinical trials, whereas real-world effectiveness reflects vaccine performance (how many people get sick) in broader, more diverse populations and conditions (World Health Organization [WHO], 2025; Gavi, 2022). Clinical trials measure vaccine efficacy under carefully controlled conditions using antibody titers as correlates of protection, with higher titers generally correlating with greater efficacy. However, these measures do not capture the full complexity of immune protection (Khoury et al., 2021; Lipsitch & Dean, 2020).

Real-world effectiveness incorporates additional variables such as population diversity, prior infection or immunity, circulating viral variants, and behavioral factors that can reduce effectiveness relative to trial expectations (CDC, 2025; Yale Medicine, 2021).

Key points supporting this include the following:

First, vaccine efficacy is typically derived by comparing vaccinated versus placebo groups under ideal conditions, while effectiveness is assessed in larger, more heterogeneous populations with varying health statuses and exposure risks (Gavi, 2022).

Second, although antibody titers serve as useful correlates, they do not fully account for other immune components such as T-cell responses, which also contribute significantly to protection (Lipsitch & Dean, 2020).

Third, prior infection or vaccination history in populations may blunt apparent antibody responses post-vaccination, complicating interpretation of immune correlates (Khoury et al., 2021).

Fourth, circulating virus variants can evade immunity more effectively than original strains used in trials, thereby decreasing real-world effectiveness (WHO, 2025).

Fifth, global health authorities stress the importance of evaluating factors beyond antibody titers, including cell-mediated immunity and population-level variables, to assess vaccine effectiveness comprehensively (WHO, 2025).

In summary, the disconnect (between observed and expected outcomes as in the Cleveland Clinic study) arises because expected vaccine effectiveness based primarily on antibody titers from controlled studies does not encompass the multifactorial complexity affecting vaccine performance in real-world settings. Serum antibody measures are a foundational but incomplete predictor of vaccine effectiveness, explaining why real-world outcomes may differ significantly from immunogenicity like antibody production endpoints observed in trials. Real-world effectiveness depends on a wider range of biological, epidemiological, and behavioral factors (CDC, 2025; Khoury et al., 2021; WHO, 2025).

This situation is similar to what happens when taking an aspirin for a headache. Based on the blood levels of the aspirin metabolites studies say your headache should be gone yet you still have the headache. What really matters to you? The level of metabolites in your blood or the fact that you still have the headache?

As an informed consumer of a vaccine it may be prudent to consider whether advertised serum antibody titers of the antigen of interest of any vaccine are ecologically valid (the extent to which research findings can be applied to real-world settings), and how that translates into whether you’ll get sick or not. This is not to suggest that vaccines do not have a place but the Cleveland Clinic Study finding negative effectiveness of a flu vaccine is a wake-up call.

2025-2026 Flu Vaccine Data

If you are looking for information on flu vaccine effectiveness, please refer to the CDCs seasonal flu vaccine effectiveness page https://www.cdc.gov/flu-vaccines-work/php/effectiveness-studies/index.html. If we look at the influenza vaccine pamphlet for the 2025-26 season it also generally emphasizes the vaccine’s effectiveness based on clinical trial data, particularly focusing on antibody titers such as hemagglutinin inhibition (HAI) antibody levels as correlates of protection (CDC, 2025; FDA, 2025).

Recent reports on current flu vaccines and studies again highlight that vaccine efficacy estimates are often derived from controlled clinical trials that primarily rely on antibody titers as a measure of immune response. For example, the CDC and FDA describe vaccine effectiveness assessments that incorporate observational studies, but the foundational immunogenicity data underlying vaccine approval and recommendations still largely emphasize antibody responses as key correlates (CDC, 2025; FDA, 2025).

Exploring the CDCs site we can see that the Cleveland Clinic study finding negative effectiveness is not an isolated incident. The figure below shows the range of Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) for each flu season since 2004 (2020-2021 is missing because somehow COVID cured the seasonal flu - that’s another story). The average vaccine effectiveness is represented by the dot and the range of VE is depicted by the bars. So for 2004-05 the average VE was 10 with a range of -36 to +40.

It is beyond the scope of this publication to dissect the data on the CDCs VE page but a quick look is concerning. In the US, approximately 50.5% of people aged 6 months and older were vaccinated during the 2022–2023 flu season, while the rate for adults (18 and older) was around 49% in 2022–2023. This means that about 155 Million people received the flu shot, yet as you can see for yourself, the number of subjects in the multicenter studies used to determine VE is scant and involves just a few states, e.g. 2005-06, 346 subjects in Wisconsin only; 2010-11, 4757 subjects in WI, MI, NY & TN; 2015-16, 6879 subjects in WI, MI, PA, TX, WA and 2021-22, 4312 subjects in CA, MI, PA, TX, TN, WA, WI https://www.cdc.gov/flu-vaccines-work/php/effectiveness-studies/index.html

Because there is a record of every flu shot administered it should be relatively straightforward to link that data with subsequent outcome data in the form of any subsequent coded treatment for influenza. An N of millions in these studies, when 155M shots are given, should confer the statistical power and reduce the error to make informed decisions as to whether these shots are worth the effort and risk.

However, a major fallacy in the design and assumptions in the current VE studies is that those that are vaccinated and subsequently get the flu enter the medical system for treatment. There is no current methodology, or attempt to identify subjects that receive the flu shot, subsequently contract the flu and do not present for treatment. It would seem that this is the vast silent majority that needs to be heard from regarding the functional utility of flu shots in general.

Definition of Vaccine Changed During Covid Fiasco

Because the COVID shot did not work, the CDC was forced to redefine what a vaccine was. The previous definition, which has been in effect since the concept of an immunizing vaccine was developed was an agent that prevents the contracting and spread of a communicable disease. Now the definition emphasizes stimulating an immune response, rather than guaranteeing full immunity (i.e., absolute prevention of disease), reflecting a shift from earlier definitions focused strictly on immunity. In the interest of full disclosure and informed consent the latter definition should be noted before administering any vaccine.



Thanks for reading StarPower: All Things Vitamin D! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading StarPower: All Things Vitamin D! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (2025, September 4). Vaccine effectiveness | COVID-19. https://www.cdc.gov/covid/php/surveillance/vaccine-effectiveness.html

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. (2022, May 1). What is the difference between efficacy and effectiveness?https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/what-difference-between-efficacy-and-effectiveness

Khoury, D. S., et al. (2021). Neutralizing antibody levels are highly predictive of immune protection from symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Nature Medicine, 27(7), 1205–1211. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-021-01377-8

Lipsitch, M., & Dean, N. E. (2020). Understanding COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. Science, 370(6518), 763–765. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abe5938

World Health Organization (WHO). (2025, March 9). Vaccine efficacy, effectiveness and protection. https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/vaccine-efficacy-effectiveness-and-protection

Yale Medicine. (2021, May 10). What’s the difference between COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness?https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/covid-19-vaccine-efficacy-and-effectiveness

CDC. (2025, September 23). CDC seasonal flu vaccine effectiveness studies. https://www.cdc.gov/flu-vaccines-work/php/effectiveness-studies/index.html

FDA. (2025, March 12). Influenza vaccine composition for the 2025-2026 U.S. influenza season.https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/influenza-vaccine-composition-2025-2026-us-influenza-season

Shrestha, N. K., Burke, P. C., Nowacki, A. S. & Gordon, S. M. (2025). Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season: A Prospective Cohort Study. medRxiv, 2025.01.30.25321421. doi.org/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421

Included in all posts

General Recommendations for Vitamin D for Healthy Adults

The U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM), now the National Academy of Medicine, recommends a dietary reference intake of 600 IU (International Units) per day for adults up to age 70, and 800 IU for those over 70, to maintain bone health (Institute of Medicine, 2011). However, this amount is orders of magnitude too low considering that the human body “uses” approximately 4000 IU vitamin D per day.

However, there is a vast literature on the extraskeletal functions of vitamin D for maintaining optimal functioning of the immune system, muscular system and ideal aging that indicates that optimal levels of serum vitamin D are much, much higher (e.g., Grant et al. 2020).

Based on Blood Levels

A blood test provides a clear picture of vitamin D status. Levels are typically categorized as follows (Holick et al., 2011; Wang et al., 2017):