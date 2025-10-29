Hello again! Welcome back to the amazing world of sunlight, vitamin D and its role in maintaining our health and well-being. Over the next several years we are going to cover, broadly speaking All Things Vitamin D, from fertility to longevity, concussions to Alzheimer’s Disease, muscle wasting to elite athletic performance. Our goal with each article is for the reader to not only learn something but also come away with an appreciation of how sunlight and vitamin D are intimately involved in just about every thread of our existence. After all, just about every one of our 37 Trillion cells has a receptor for vitamin D, so it must be doing something, right? Here we will detail what those “somethings” are. The format of this publication will take advantage of the interactivity features of Substack whereby we hope that you’ll interact with us and each other through the Comments Section to suggest topics to cover and share your personal insights on All Things Vitamin D.

As daylight fades and the sun dips lower in the sky, many people living above the 37th parallel are entering what is known as the “vitamin D winter”—a period starting around November and lasting until April of next year - when sunlight can no longer provide adequate ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation for the skin to produce meaningful amounts of vitamin D (Holick, 2007). This Vitamin D Winter phenomenon is due to the low solar angle, which results in the denser atmosphere (due to the angle of the sun) filtering out the necessary UVB rays for vitamin D synthesis (Kahanna et al., 2022). This seasonal cutoff of natural vitamin D production usually lasts 5 months, with the “vitamin D winter” potentially lasting to over seven months depending on the specific latitude of where you live north of the 37th parallel (Laird et al., 2022).

For many individuals who built up average vitamin D stores during the summer, these reserves may begin to wane by mid-winter. Those who enter autumn with already insufficient levels – which is estimated to be about the 80% of us that don’t supplement - are at a particular risk of deficiency as winter progresses. Vitamin D is stored in fat and muscle during the summer, but for most of us, those supplies are gone by mid-December (Holick, 2007).

Low levels of vitamin D are associated with many health concerns, including weakened immune function, an increased risk of infections, and potential impacts on mood and muscle performance (Holick, 2007; Grant et al., 2020). Consequently, many recommend daily vitamin D supplementation during the winter months to maintain healthy levels, especially for those living in northern latitudes.

A blood test measuring 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] is the most accurate way to determine a your vitamin D status (Mayo Clinic, 2023). While general supplementation is often recommended, a blood test can help tailor the dosage to personal needs.

Determining Daily Vitamin D3 Supplementation Needs

Determining the appropriate daily dose of vitamin D3 involves considering several individual characteristics. While consulting a healthcare professional for personalized advice is always recommended, the following guidelines can help inform supplementation strategies.

General Recommendations for Healthy Adults

The U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM), now the National Academy of Medicine, recommends a dietary reference intake of 600 IU (International Units) per day for adults up to age 70, and 800 IU for those over 70, to maintain bone health (Institute of Medicine, 2011). However, some organizations, like The Endocrine Society, suggest that 1,500–2,000 IU per day may be needed to maintain a blood level of 25(OH)D above 30 ng/mL, which they consider sufficient for bone health (Holick et al., 2011).

However, there is a vast literature on the extraskeletal functions of vitamin D for maintaining optimal functioning of the immune system, muscular system and ideal aging that indicates that optimal levels of serum vitamin D are much, much higher (e.g., Grant et al. 2020).

Based on Blood Levels

A blood test provides a clear picture of vitamin D status. Levels are typically categorized as follows (Holick et al., 2011; Wang et al., 2017):

Deficient: Below 20 ng/mL

Insufficient: 21–29 ng/mL

Sufficient: 30-60 ng/mL

Adequate: 60-80 ng/mL

Optimal: 80-100 ng/ml

Ideal: 100-110 ng/mL

Individuals with Obesity

People with obesity (a body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher) often have lower serum vitamin D levels because the vitamin is stored in fat tissue, making it less available in the bloodstream (National Institutes of Health, 2024). To achieve sufficient levels, individuals with obesity may require two to three times more vitamin D than their normal-weight peers. The Endocrine Society suggests that at least 10,000 IU per day may be needed to treat deficiency in this population for several months, followed by a maintenance dose of 5,000–6,000 IU per day (Holick et al., 2011).

Skin Type and Melanin Content

The Fitzpatrick scale classifies skin type based on its reaction to sun exposure. Individuals with darker skin tones (higher Fitzpatrick types) have more melanin, which acts as a natural sunblock and reduces the skin’s ability to produce vitamin D from sunlight. Consequently, people with darker skin may need more sun exposure or higher supplemental doses to maintain adequate vitamin D levels, especially during the winter.

