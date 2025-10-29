StarPower: All Things Vitamin D

StarPower: All Things Vitamin D

A great read.. Finally, a writer that stipulates a more accurate measure for vitamin D. When my husband had Stage 4 melanoma last year, a researcher friend suggested I get his vit D levels to between 200-250 nmol/L for active cancer. I have lost count of the arguments I had with doctors who told me those levels were too high.. Optimising my husband’s vit D level was one of the mainstays of his alternative cancer protocol to which he has been NED for some 12mths now.

