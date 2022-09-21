StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

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William F. Supple, Jr., Ph. D.'s avatar
William F. Supple, Jr., Ph. D.
Sep 22, 2022

Is all dementia Alzheimer's Disease? Dementia refers to a global decline in cognitive function that is associated with brain disease and aging. Alzheimer's Disease is one form of dementia. The definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease is made after death.

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