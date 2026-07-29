There is an organ sitting in your chest, just behind your sternum, that most people have never thought about. It is not the heart, though it sits directly in front of it. It is not the lungs. It is the thymus — and it is the foundation of everything your immune system knows how to do.



Most people have never heard of it. They have certainly never been told that it is shrinking. But it has been shrinking since before they were old enough to ask why — and a growing body of research now suggests that the environmental signal most of us stopped receiving when we moved indoors and covered our skin is one of the reasons it is shrinking faster than it should.



This is the story of the thymus, what it does, what happens when it fails, and what recent science suggests about the relationship between vitamin D and the quiet disappearance of one of the most important organs in the human body.

Before we begin we wanted to THANK YOU for the overwhelming response to the Call for Data for our Long-Term, High Dose Vitamin D and Markers of Longevity Study. We are excited to start summarizing and analyzing the data to see where it leads. As we have received a substantial number of people who have used high-dose vitamin D for 10+ years, this study will be the first of its kind for such long time frames. As of this writing, preliminary analyses of those that have taken high-dose vitD, including StarPower, for at least 5 years, the average reduction in biological aging is at least 50%. This paper is part of an upcoming series to understand the exact mechanisms through which high-dose vitamin D delays the biological aging process.

What the Thymus Actually Does

To understand the thymus, you need to understand T cells — and to understand T cells, you need to understand what the immune system is actually trying to accomplish.



The immune system’s fundamental challenge is one of discrimination: it must identify which things in the body belong there and which do not. Pathogens, cancer cells, and damaged cells that need to be eliminated — these are targets. Healthy self-tissue, commensal bacteria that live in the gut, dietary proteins — these are not targets. Getting this distinction wrong in either direction is catastrophic. Failure to attack what should be attacked produces infection and cancer. Attacking what should not be attacked produces autoimmune disease.



T cells are the adaptive immune system’s primary tool for this discriminating function. Each T cell carries a unique receptor — a T cell receptor (TCR) — that recognizes a specific molecular signature. The diversity of TCRs across the entire T cell population is what allows the immune system to recognize and respond to the virtually unlimited variety of potential threats it may encounter.



But T cells do not emerge from the bone marrow already calibrated. Raw T cell precursors arrive at the thymus immature and untested. The thymus is where they go to school.



Inside the thymus, developing T cells — called thymocytes — undergo a rigorous two-stage education. In the first stage, called positive selection, thymocytes are tested for whether they can recognize the body’s own molecular identification system (the major histocompatibility complex, or MHC). Those that cannot are eliminated — they would be useless in the periphery. In the second stage, called negative selection, the surviving thymocytes are exposed to fragments of the body’s own proteins through a remarkable process: thymic epithelial cells express tissue-restricted antigens from virtually every organ in the body, presenting the immune system with samples of self-tissue. Thymocytes that react too strongly to these self-samples are eliminated — they would attack healthy tissue if released. Only cells that pass both stages — capable of recognizing MHC, but not reactive to self — graduate from the thymus as mature, naïve T cells ready to enter the circulation (Gui et al., 2012; Thomas et al., 2020).¹²



This process is not merely quality control. It is the fundamental basis of immune self-tolerance — the reason the immune system does not normally attack the body it inhabits. The thymus is not a secondary immune organ. It is the factory where the adaptive immune system’s entire discriminating capacity is built, calibrated, and certified for release.

The Incredible Shrinking Thymus

Here is where the story takes a turn that most people find deeply counterintuitive: this critical organ begins shrinking almost as soon as it reaches its maximum size.



The human thymus reaches its peak weight of approximately 35 grams around early adolescence. After puberty, it begins a process called involution — a progressive replacement of its functional lymphoid tissue with adipose (fat) tissue. By age 50, most of the thymus has been replaced by fat. By old age, what remains of the thymic parenchyma may amount to less than 10 percent of the organ’s original functional mass (Steinmann et al., 1985).



The consequences of this involution are measurable and significant. After puberty, thymic function decreases at a rate of approximately 3 percent per year during adulthood (Sempowski & Haynes, 2002). The output of naïve T cells — the freshly calibrated cells that can recognize novel threats — declines steadily. The T cell population in the blood shifts progressively from naïve cells toward memory cells (cells that have already encountered specific pathogens) and toward terminally differentiated cells that are no longer capable of robust response. The diversity of the T cell receptor repertoire — the breadth of threats the immune system can recognize — narrows with each passing decade (Thomas et al., 2020; Gui et al., 2012).



A landmark mathematical analysis by Palmer and colleagues demonstrated that age-related thymic decline is not merely a background feature of aging — it is a primary risk factor for many cancers and infectious diseases in humans (as cited in Mogilenko et al., 2022). The Swedish POEM study, which examined thymic tissue using CT imaging in more than 1,000 middle-aged adults, found that nearly two-thirds already showed complete fatty degeneration of the thymus. Complete fatty degeneration was independently associated with lower proportions of naïve CD8+ T cells and reduced thymic output as measured by T cell receptor excision circles — the most direct available blood-based measure of how many new T cells the thymus is producing (Grip et al., 2023).



In a very real sense, the thymic involution story is the immune aging story. Immunosenescence — the term for the overall deterioration of immune function with age — is substantially driven by the declining output of a gland most people have never considered (Thomas et al., 2020).

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Why Involution Happens — and Why It May Not Be Inevitable

The conventional explanation for thymic involution has long centered on sex hormones: estrogens and androgens rise at puberty and are known to have inhibitory effects on thymic tissue. Surgical or chemical castration in aged animals partially restores thymic size, which seemed to support this explanation (Sempowski & Haynes, 2002).



But this explanation is increasingly recognized as incomplete. A 1985 study by Steinmann and colleagues, examining 204 individuals from age one month to 107 years, found that the involution of thymic epithelial tissue — the tissue that actually educates T cells — begins in the first year of life and proceeds continuously throughout the lifespan, well before puberty produces any sex hormone effect (Steinmann et al., 1985). The age-related thymic involution appears to be something deeper than hormonal suppression — it reflects changes in the thymic microenvironment itself, including the epithelial cells that constitute the thymic classroom.



This matters because it opens the question: if thymic involution is not simply a programmed response to puberty-driven hormones, what else drives it? And what else might slow it?



The answers increasingly implicate the same chronic environmental deficiency that The Sunlight Solution and this Substack has been documenting across every domain of biological aging: the missing environmental signal.

Vitamin D and the Thymus — A Critical New Discovery

The most important recent finding in thymic biology was published in Science Advances in September 2024 by Artusa and colleagues at McGill University: when mice are engineered to lack the enzyme CYP27B1 — the enzyme that produces the hormonally active form of vitamin D (1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, or calcitriol) — their thymi display accelerated involution (aging) and reduced expression of thymic longevity factors. The gene expression profile of their thymic tissue was consistent with premature aging (Artusa et al., 2024).



This finding requires some further explanation, because its implications are significant for our understanding of how vitD slows aging.



The thymus contains vitamin D receptors (VDRs) throughout its structure — in medullary thymic epithelial cells (the cells that present self-antigens for negative selection), in cortical thymic epithelial cells (the cells that conduct positive selection), and in thymocytes themselves. The enzyme that converts circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D into active calcitriol (CYP27B1) is also expressed in thymic tissue — meaning the thymus does not merely respond to systemic vitamin D; it can activate it locally (Artusa et al., 2024; Cantorna & Bhatt, 2024).



When vitamin D signaling was eliminated in the thymus by knocking out CYP27B1, the consequences were specific and striking. The proportion of Aire-expressing medullary thymic epithelial cells declined markedly. Aire — the autoimmune regulator gene — is the transcription factor responsible for the process of negative selection: it drives the expression of tissue-restricted antigens (proteins from organs throughout the body) in the thymus so that autoreactive T cells can be identified and eliminated. When Aire-expressing cells decline, fewer autoreactive T cells are caught and destroyed before they enter the circulation. Markers of T cell negative selection were diminished in the knockout animals, and organ-specific autoantibodies appeared in their blood — evidence that self-reactive T cells had indeed escaped (Artusa et al., 2024).



Single-cell RNA sequencing of the knockout thymi confirmed what the cellular analysis suggested: the gene expression profile was consistent with premature aging. The knockout thymi showed reduced expression of thymic longevity factors — genes that maintain thymic health and counteract the involution program (Artusa et al., 2024).



This finding was independently cited in a major 2024 review in Science Advances on thymic involution mechanisms: “A deficiency in vitamin D can accelerate the thymic involution process. Mice deficient for CYP27B1, which cannot produce the hormonally active form of vitamin D (1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D), exhibit premature thymic aging, characterized by skewed mTEC differentiation, reduced Aire and TRA expression, and consequently impaired negative selection” (Mogilenko et al., 2024, as cited in Gui et al., 2024).



The implications extend beyond thymic anatomy. Because negative selection is the mechanism that prevents autoreactive T cells from entering circulation, impaired negative selection — the consequence of reduced Aire expression in vitamin D-deficient thymi — is a direct mechanistic pathway from vitamin D deficiency to autoimmune disease susceptibility. This is not a speculative link. It is a documented biological cascade: vitamin D deficiency → reduced Aire+ thymic epithelial cells → impaired negative selection → autoreactive T cells escaping into circulation → autoimmune disease (Artusa et al., 2024).



For anyone who has read The Sunlight Solution book this Substack accompanies, this finding is not a surprise. It is the mechanistic specification of what the psoriasis and ulcerative colitis resolution stories already demonstrated in human biology. My psoriasis and my wife Toni’s ulcerative colitis are both Th17-driven autoimmune diseases — conditions in which autoreactive T cells attack self-tissue. Both resolved within weeks of beginning high-dose vitamin D3 supplementation. The Artusa et al. finding provides a new upstream explanation for why vitamin D deficiency creates autoimmune vulnerability in the first place: it compromises the thymic education process that should have caught and eliminated the autoreactive T cells before they ever entered circulation.

The Connection to Inflammaging and Biological Aging

The thymic involution story does not end with autoimmunity. It connects directly to the inflammaging cascade that drives biological aging across every domain.



As the thymus involutes and naïve T cell output declines, the peripheral T cell population shifts toward memory and terminally differentiated cells. Terminally differentiated T cells — cells that have been activated and expanded many times — lose the capacity for productive immune response while retaining the ability to produce inflammatory cytokines. They contribute directly to the chronic low-grade systemic inflammation that Franceschi and colleagues identified as inflammaging: the same process, mediated by the same cytokines (IL-6, TNF-α, IL-1β), that drives the biological aging cascade this Substack has documented across the immune, cardiovascular, neurological, metabolic, and musculoskeletal systems (Thomas et al., 2020; Franceschi & Campisi, 2014).



Thymic involution creates a vicious cycle: the thymus produces fewer naïve T cells → the peripheral T cell pool fills with aged, inflammatory cells → these cells contribute to inflammaging → inflammaging damages the thymic microenvironment → involution accelerates. The immune aging process feeds back on itself.



Vitamin D’s role in breaking this cycle operates at multiple levels. By maintaining the thymic microenvironment — supporting Aire-expressing medullary epithelial cells, maintaining negative selection, and preserving the expression of thymic longevity factors — calcitriol helps sustain the quality of new T cell output. By suppressing the Th17-dominated inflammatory state through VDR signaling in peripheral T cells, it reduces the inflammatory burden that recirculating activated T cells impose on the thymic microenvironment. And by supporting regulatory T cell (Treg) generation — which calcitriol promotes through FOXP3 induction — it maintains the peripheral immune regulation that limits the autoreactive and inflammatory T cell activity that further degrades thymic function (Cantorna et al., 2015).

Assembling the Puzzle Pieces and Solving the Problem of Aging

As explained in The Sunlight Solution, I have characterized aging not as an uncontrollable passive process tied to the passage of time, but instead, an active process tied to accumulated inflammation, resulting in large part to chronic vitamin D starvation. Therefore, the excitement around such a conceptualization is it opens the possibility to control the aging process by manipulating known variables like vitamin D.

As discussed elsewhere, as we age our skin produces less and less vitD per unit time when exposed to UVB rays. I have characterized this process as a built-in death mechanism. Understand that this mechanism is an active mechanism that appears to be designed to shorten lifespan. Counteracting the lost vitamin D from impaired skin synthesis by supplementation defeats that process.

Likewise, as we’ve learned today, thymic involution starts the death clock ticking from an early age. Again, this process is an active death mechanism. Counteracting thymic involution with high-dose vitamin D appears to also defeat this related process as well.

Reading the Blood — What Standard Labs Tell Us About Thymic Function

There is no thymus marker on a standard blood panel. You cannot order a “thymic function test” at Labcorp the way you can order a vitamin D level. But the CBC with differential — one of the most routinely ordered panels in medicine — contains three markers that serve as useful proxies for thymic output and immune aging.



Lymphocyte percentage is the most accessible indirect readout. Lymphocytes are the cellular product of the thymic education process; a high-normal lymphocyte percentage in an older adult suggests that the thymic output has been better maintained than average. Population data consistently shows that lymphocyte percentage declines with age, with the average man in his late 60s typically showing values in the 25–30% range.



Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) — derived from the absolute neutrophil and lymphocyte counts on a CBC differential — is the second useful proxy. As the thymus involutes and lymphocyte production declines, the relative proportion of neutrophils rises. An NLR above 3.0 is associated with accelerated immunosenescence and elevated all-cause mortality. An NLR below 2.0 reflects preserved lymphocyte production relative to neutrophil output — the immune balance of a younger immune system.



WBC differential pattern as a whole reflects the aging signature: as thymic output declines, naïve lymphocytes are replaced by memory cells and terminally differentiated cells, shifting the differential in predictable ways.



The gold-standard direct measurements — T cell receptor excision circles (TRECs, the DNA fragments produced only during T cell maturation in the thymus) and naïve/memory T cell subset counts by flow cytometry — are available through specialized immunology laboratories and academic medical centers, though they are not yet part of routine clinical practice.

Twenty-Three Years of High-Dose Vitamin D3 — What the Panel Shows

My May 2026 Labcorp panel provides the available proxy markers for thymic function in the context of 23 years of daily StarPower supplementation averaging approximately 8,000 IU of vitamin D3 per day, beginning in October 2003 at age 44. The serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (the circulating storage form) was measured at 129 ng/mL — well above sufficiency, and consistent with sustained high-dose supplementation. Recall that overall my biological age is currently estimated to be 51 while my chronological age is 67.



Lymphocyte percentage: 37%. At chronological age 67, this is at the high end of the optimal range (>30% is associated with preserved immune reserve). The average for men in the late 60s is closer to 25–30%. A value of 37% at 67 is more characteristic of a man in his 40s. It is consistent with a thymus that has been producing naïve T cells at a rate better preserved than would be expected for my chronological age.



Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio: approximately 1.4 (calculated from absolute neutrophils 2.5 K/µL and absolute lymphocytes 1.8 K/µL). This is excellent — well below the 2.0 threshold that indicates healthy immune balance, and far below the 3.0 threshold associated with accelerated immunosenescence. In population data, an NLR of 1.4 is more characteristic of young adults than of men approaching 70.



WBC: 4.9 K/µL. Within normal range. No neutrophil expansion displacing the lymphocyte compartment — the pattern that typically accompanies progressive thymic involution and immunosenescence.



These three markers together tell a consistent story: the immune population in my blood retains a lymphocyte fraction and lymphocyte-to-neutrophil balance more characteristic of biological forty-something man than of chronological age 67. They are indirect signals — they cannot substitute for a direct TREC measurement or a flow cytometry naïve/memory T cell subset panel, both of which remain to be done. But they are directionally consistent with what the Artusa et al. (2024) mechanistic finding and 23 years of maintained environmental signal would predict: a thymus that has been better protected against accelerated involution than the typical modern indoor biology provides.



The autoimmune history adds another layer of context that the Artusa et al. finding helps explain retrospectively. The psoriasis that defined my immune dysregulation for 24 years before supplementation, and its complete eradication within nine to ten weeks of beginning StarPower — and Toni’s parallel resolution of ulcerative colitis within three to four weeks of beginning the same formulation — are now readable not just as Th17/Treg balance corrections in peripheral T cells, but potentially as expressions of the same upstream thymic biology. Vitamin D deficiency, by impairing Aire-mediated negative selection in the thymus, may permit autoreactive T cell clones to escape into circulation that would otherwise have been eliminated before they caused disease. Restoring the environmental signal may do more than recalibrate peripheral immune balance. It may help restore the fidelity of the thymic education process that should have caught those clones in the first place.



That is the thymus. The organ nobody talks about. The one that has been shrinking, silently, for decades — and the one that high-dose Vitamin D appears to help protect.

Link to StarPowerLifeSciences.org for more information about StarPower Vitamin D

References

Artusa, P., Lian, J. B., Bhatt, D. L., & Melichar, H. J. (2024). Skewed epithelial cell differentiation and premature aging of the thymus in the absence of vitamin D signaling. Science Advances, 10(39), eadm9582. https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adm9582



Cantorna, M. T., & Bhatt, A. (2024). Vitamin D and its analogs in immune system regulation. Seminars in Immunology, 77, 101920. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.smim.2024.101920



Cantorna, M. T., Snyder, L., Lin, Y. D., & Yang, L. (2015). Vitamin D and 1,25(OH)2D regulation of T cells. Nutrients, 7(4), 3011–3021. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu7043011



Franceschi, C., & Campisi, J. (2014). Chronic inflammation (inflammaging) and its potential contribution to age-associated diseases. The Journals of Gerontology: Series A, 69(Suppl 1), S4–S9. https://doi.org/10.1093/gerona/glu057



Grip, J., Frostell, A., Sönnerborg, A., Mosskin, M., Hagström, P., Borg Bruchfeld, J., Bruchfeld, J., Wullimann, D., Chen, P., Christensson, B., Westerberg, C., Sundqvist, M., Mellgren, K., Sundling, C., & Bogdanovic, G. (2023). Complete fatty degeneration of thymus associates with male sex, obesity and loss of circulating naïve CD8+ T cells in a Swedish middle-aged population. BMC Immunology, 24(1), 26. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12865-023-00556-7



Gui, J., Mustachio, L. M., Su, D. M., & Craig, R. W. (2012). Thymus size and age-related thymic involution: Early programming, sexual dimorphism, progenitors and stroma. Aging and Disease, 3(3), 280–290. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370012/



Mogilenko, D. A., Shpynov, O., Andhey, P. S., Arthur, L., Swain, A., Esaulova, E., Brioschi, S., Miyauchi, E., Goloviznina, I., Tlaxcahuac-Barragán, M. A., Kalinichenko, A., Woog, S., Bhatt, D. L., Colonna, M., Bhanu, V., Artyomov, M. N., & Bhatt, J. (2024). Age-related thymic involution: Mechanistic insights and rejuvenating approaches to restore immune function. Science Advances, 10, eaeb2970. https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aeb2970



Palmer, S., Albergante, L., Blackburn, C. C., & Newman, T. J. (2018). Thymic involution and rising disease incidence with age. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 115(8), 1883–1888. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1714478115



Sempowski, G. D., & Haynes, B. F. (2002). Immune reconstitution in patients with HIV infection. Annual Review of Medicine, 53, 269–284. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev.med.53.082901.104011

Sauce, D., & Appay, V. (2011). Altered thymic activity in early life: How does it affect the immune system in young adults? Seminars in Immunology, 23(3), 144–148. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.smim.2011.06.001]



Steinmann, G. G., Klaus, B., & Müller-Hermelink, H. K. (1985). The involution of the ageing human thymic epithelium is independent of puberty. Scandinavian Journal of Immunology, 22(5), 563–575. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1365-3083.1985.tb01916.x

Supple, W. F. (2026). The Sunlight Solution. Skyhorse Books.



Thomas, R., Wang, W., & Su, D. M. (2020). Contributions of age-related thymic involution to immunosenescence and inflammaging. Immunity & Ageing, 17, 2. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12979-020-0173-8

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The Sunlight Solution was published June 23, 2026 by Skyhorse.

It is essential reading to fully understand and appreciate these articles on how sunlight and vitamin D work to keep you disease-free and thriving. Link on Amazon https://a.co/d/0eH8MzBY

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General Recommendations for Vitamin D for Healthy Adults

The U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM), now the National Academy of Medicine, recommends a dietary reference intake of 600 IU (International Units) per day for adults up to age 70, and 800 IU for those over 70, to maintain bone health (Institute of Medicine, 2011). However, this amount is orders of magnitude too low considering that the human body “uses” at least 4000 IU vitamin D per day.

However, there is a vast literature on the extraskeletal functions of vitamin D for maintaining optimal functioning of the immune system, muscular system and ideal aging that indicates that optimal levels of serum vitamin D are much, much higher (e.g., Grant et al. 2020).

Based on Blood Levels

A blood test provides a clear picture of vitamin D status. Levels are typically categorized as follows (Holick et al., 2011; Wang et al., 2017):

Link to StarPowerLifeSciences.org for more information

DISCLAIMER: This publication is educational and informational in nature. Nothing published here — including articles, case reports, reader comments, or author responses — constitutes medical advice, a diagnosis, or a treatment recommendation. Dosing figures and administration methods discussed here reflect information from published scientific literature or the personal experiences of individual readers; they are not prescriptions and are not tailored to any individual’s health situation. Always consult a qualified physician or licensed health professional before making any change to your medical care or beginning any self-treatment. The case reports presented reflect the personal experiences of individual contributors and may not be representative of others. We make no claim that any outcome described here is typical or predictable. Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Do your own research.