

In 1903, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to a Danish physician named Niels Finsen for curing a disfiguring disease with light. The disease was lupus vulgaris — tuberculosis of the skin — and Finsen had learned to drive it into remission using concentrated ultraviolet rays (NobelPrize.org, 1903). At the time, no one could fully explain why it worked. Sunlight was simply, observably, a disinfectant. Heliotherapy spread across Europe and America, and then antibiotics arrived and the whole tradition was quietly forgotten.





We can now explain Finsen’s results, and the explanation is more remarkable than the cure. When ultraviolet light strikes the skin, it doesn’t just make vitamin D. It switches on the body’s own antibiotics — a standing chemical defense that sits on every surface where you meet the outside world. …