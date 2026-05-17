StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

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Pauline Moore's avatar
Pauline Moore
May 18

Thank you Bill, another terrific article, can't wait for your book to publish.

Interestingly, I've heard numerous accounts from people who have struggled to get their blood vit D levels up to an acceptable level despite years of supplementation with D3 and highly bioavailable Mg. However, once they added in K2, adequate blood vit D was achieved quite quickly.

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Michelle Dostie's avatar
Michelle Dostie
May 18

Have you studied Vit D3 separately?

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