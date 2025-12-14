StarPower: All Things Vitamin D

StarPower: All Things Vitamin D

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roxanne's avatar
Roxanne
2dEdited

Fascinating - thank you.

I just watched Dr. John Campbell's review of a 2017 study that suggests (reveals) we have been underdosing vitamin D3 by a factor of 15X based on a 2014 math mistake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Impressive breakdown of the vitaminD-homocysteine connection. The detail about IL-10 upregulation while simultaneously suppressing IL-17 caught my attention because it shows vitamin D isn't just blocking inflammation, it's actively rebalancing the immune respone. My brother had psoriasis for years and nobody mentioned vitamin D deficiency until he figured it out himself. The biologics cost comparison is wild.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 William F. Supple, Jr., Ph. D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture