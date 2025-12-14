

In our efforts to understand the complex and essential roles that Vitamin D plays on virtually every aspect of physiological function and well-being we’re going to take a look at a paper that uncovered some novel relationships between two seemingly unrelated conditions: psoriasis and heart disease.

Psoriasis is often misunderstood as merely a skin condition, but it is actually a systemic disorder characterized by a “storm” of internal inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. In this clinical study Prtina, et al. (2021) sought to determine if correcting Vitamin D deficiency could calm this storm. They followed 40 patients with chronic plaque psoriasis who were Vitamin D deficient. These patients were placed on a robust daily regimen of 5000 IU of Vitamin D3 for three months.

The researchers were looking for changes in two specific areas: the inflammatory immune response and the metabolism of homocysteine (a toxic amino acid often elevated in psoriasis patients).

The “Fire Extinguisher” Effect: Calming Systemic Inflammation



The study confirmed that high-dose Vitamin D acts as a powerful modulator of the immune system. Before the treatment, the patients’ blood showed high levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines—the chemical signals that tell the body to attack its own skin cells.

After three months of supplementation, the landscape of the immune system changed dramatically. The treatment significantly suppressed the specific markers that drive psoriasis, including Interleukin-17 (IL-17) and Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α). This is particularly notable because these two cytokines are the exact targets of expensive biologic drugs used to treat the disease such as Remicade, Embrel, Humira and others see below*. Additionally, general markers of inflammation, such as C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) and Interleukin-6 (IL-6), dropped significantly.

Impact on Inflammatory Markers



The study’s most significant biochemical findings concerned the modulation of the cytokine network. Supplementation successfully shifted the immune profile from a pro-inflammatory state toward an anti-inflammatory state.

Suppression of Pro-inflammatory Markers:

Following the 3-month regimen, the study observed a statistically significant decrease in a broad spectrum of cytokines known to drive psoriatic inflammation:

Interleukin-17 (IL-17): A critical driver of psoriatic plaque formation.

Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α): A primary target for many biologic drugs.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6): A key marker of systemic inflammation.

Interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β): A potent inflammatory mediator.

Interleukin-8 (IL-8): A chemokine that attracts neutrophils to inflammatory sites.

Interferon-gamma (IFN-γ): A cytokine associated with the Th1 immune response.

High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP): A generalized marker of systemic inflammation significantly reduced by the treatment.

Elevation of Anti-inflammatory Markers:

Concurrently, the treatment significantly up-regulated cytokines that help resolve inflammation:

Interleukin-10 (IL-10): An important anti-inflammatory cytokine that inhibits the synthesis of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

Interleukin-5 (IL-5).

Interestingly, the treatment did not just suppress the “bad” signals; it boosted the “good” ones. Levels of Interleukin-10 (IL-10)—a cytokine responsible for shutting down inflammation and restoring balance—significantly increased. This suggests Vitamin D re-trains the immune system to stop attacking itself. No man-made drug can generate this sophisticated response.

Thanks for reading StarPower: All Things Vitamin D! Please share it with someone who could benefit. Share

The Metabolic Cleanup: Homocysteine, B12, and Folate



A unique and critical aspect of this study was its focus on homocysteine metabolism. Patients with psoriasis often suffer from hyperhomocysteinemia—elevated levels of homocysteine in the blood. High homocysteine is dangerous; it damages blood vessel linings and is a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and strokes), which psoriasis patients are already prone to.

The body typically relies on Folate (Vitamin B9) and Vitamin B12 to break down homocysteine into harmless byproducts. In this study, the researchers observed a remarkable metabolic correction:

1. Reduction of Toxicity: After three months of Vitamin D3 supplementation, the patients’ serum homocysteine levels dropped significantly.

2. Restoration of Nutrients: Concurrently, serum levels of Folate and Vitamin B12 significantly increased, even though the patients were not supplementing with B vitamins.

The researchers propose that Vitamin D plays a regulatory role in this metabolic cycle. By reducing systemic inflammation, Vitamin D may improve the absorption of B vitamins from the gut. Furthermore, Vitamin D is believed to regulate the enzymes (such as cystathionine-β-synthase) required to process homocysteine. Essentially, Vitamin D helped “clean up” the metabolic waste in the blood, reducing cardiovascular risk.

Clinical Outcomes



These biochemical changes translated into visible physical improvements. The severity of the patients’ skin condition, measured by the PASI score (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index), improved significantly. By the end of the 3-month trial, the majority of participants saw their psoriasis downgrade from moderate/severe to mild.

Conclusion



This study demonstrates that 5000 IU of Vitamin D3 daily does more than just fix a vitamin deficiency. It acts as a dual-therapeutic agent: it dampens the cytokine storm driving the autoimmune attack (lowering IL-17 and TNF-α) and repairs the metabolic defects (lowering homocysteine) that put these patients at risk for heart disease.

The takeaway message from this study is that inflammation is at the root of both psoriasis and heart disease (as measured by homocysteine markers) and that that inflammation is caused by inadequate vitamin D and is reversed by high-dose vitamin D.

*Several injectable biologics for psoriasis target IL‑17, and another set target TNF‑α; each has a generic and a brand name. Unlike Vitamin D, none of the approved psoriasis biologics combines IL‑17 and TNF‑α blockade in a single product.

IL‑17‑targeting biologics

These agents are used mainly for moderate‑to‑severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis:

Secukinumab – brand name Cosentyx.

Ixekizumab – brand name Taltz.

Bimekizumab – brand name Bimzelx.

Brodalumab – brand name Siliq (Kyntheum in some regions).

These drugs either neutralize IL‑17A/IL‑17F directly (secukinumab, ixekizumab, bimekizumab) or block the IL‑17 receptor A (brodalumab), thereby inhibiting downstream IL‑17 signaling in psoriatic skin.

TNF‑α‑targeting biologics

These agents block TNF‑α and are used in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and other immune‑mediated diseases:

Etanercept – brand name Enbrel.

Infliximab – brand name Remicade (biosimilars marketed under other names).

Adalimumab – brand name Humira (with multiple biosimilars under different brand names).

Certolizumab pegol – brand name Cimzia.

These drugs reduce TNF‑α–driven inflammation, which interacts synergistically with IL‑17 in promoting keratinocyte activation and the psoriatic plaque phenotype, explaining why both cytokines are prime targets of high‑cost biologic therapy.

As will become readily apparent to readers of this Substack, virtually all of the expensive, side-effect ridden biological drugs are based on a mechnism regulated by Vitamin D. These autoimmune conditions are rampant because 70-80% of the population is Vitamin D-starved. The expensive biological drugs are simply replacement therapy that would be unnecessary in a Vitamin D replete individual.

Leave a comment

Share

Personal Note on Vitamin D and Folic Acid

My initial interest in vitD was because I developed psoriasis in my mid-20s. At first I thought it was a contact reaction to working with chemicals in the lab but eventually realized it was due to lack of sunlight and vitD. Regarding folic acid, my father in law, who was a surgeon, told me that “you’ll never have a heart attack if you take folic acid” because of its effect on homocystiene as detailed above.

So began a happy accident involving the co-administration of vitamin D and folic acid.

My psoriasis cleared up completely and remained clear for years, until I ran out of folic acid. By that time I actually forgot why I was taking folic acid so replacing it fell down my to-do list. Fortunately my skin refreshed my memory because after a few months my psoriasis started reappearing. First it was characterized by a general “itchiness” under the skin. Then redness where the outbreaks start, for me usually the elbows and knees. Then the first flake. Just like a first snowflake can preceed a blizzard, a first psoriasis flake predicted an all-over outbreak for me.

I was disappointed and puzzled. How can vitamin D lose its effectiveness? There were no known tolerance or habituation effects in the literature, plus biologically it made no sense that vitamin D would ever lose its effectiveness (assuming it is not expired or degraded).

Finally, I realized that it wasn’t the vitamin D that was the issue it was a co-factor: the folic acid! Long story short, reintroducing folic acid along with the 5000 IU vitamin D per day reversed and cleared up the psoriasis, and it’s been gone for 20+ years now.

So what’s going on here? The paper we reviewed above from 2021 gives us some hints of the complex relationship between vitamin D3 and folic acid. Other arcane studies in mice indicate that folic acid potentiates/enhances the effects of vitamin D by blocking the enzyme (CYP24A1) that breaks down the active hormonal form of vitamin D known as 1,25(OH)D3 (Cross et al., 2006). Essentially prolonging the lifespan of 1,25(OH)D3 so it can effect more gene transcription and work its magic.

The reason we bothered to manufacture our own vitamin D product, StarPower, was primarily to avoid repeating the error described above. By including folic acid, as well as calcium and potassium, with vitamin D we ensured that all those essential co-factors were present to create the environment whereby vitamin D had the best chance to succeed.

We gave bottles of StarPower to friends and family and they reported that it certainly made them feel better (a dysfunctional immune system caused by chronic vitD deficiency will express itself in various ways, one way is arthritis and osteomalacia -bone pain - that slow us down and add to the perception of ‘getting old’). Side note: the minimum quantity of custom nutraceuticals is hundreds of thousands of tablets, and with a limited shelf life, we had scads more than we could ever use so we had plenty to give away. Early on, as awkward as it was, I would approach people clearly struggling with psoriasis. Explain that I was just like them, give them a bottle of StarPower and they become loyal users ever since.

Eventually the free bottle program got out of hand with strangers and we had to start charging something, which is where we are today. The important point here is not that you need to get your vitamin D from us, it is that you need to be sure to get vitamin D. Preferably from the sun as there is much more to sunlight than just vitamin D. But the reality of getting older, living >37 degrees latitude during Oct-April, sunscreen mania and indoor lifestyles causes vitD starvation requiring aggressive supplementation for optimal immune function and healthy aging.

Link to StarPowerLifeSciences.org for more information

References

Cross, H. S., Lipkin, M., & Kállay, E. (2006). Nutrients regulate the colonic vitamin D system in mice: relevance for human colon malignancy. The Journal of Nutrition, 136(3), 561–564. https://doi.org/10.1093/jn/136.3.561

Prtina, A., Rašeta Simović, N., Milivojac, T., Vujnić, M., Grabež, M., Djuric, D., Stojiljković, M. P., Soldat Stanković, V., Čolić, M. J., & Škrbić, R. (2021). The Effect of Three-Month Vitamin D Supplementation on the Levels of Homocysteine Metabolism Markers and Inflammatory Cytokines in Sera of Psoriatic Patients. Biomolecules, 11(12), 1865. https://doi.org/10.3390/biom11121865



Included in all posts

General Recommendations for Vitamin D for Healthy Adults

The U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM), now the National Academy of Medicine, recommends a dietary reference intake of 600 IU (International Units) per day for adults up to age 70, and 800 IU for those over 70, to maintain bone health (Institute of Medicine, 2011). However, this amount is orders of magnitude too low considering that the human body “uses” at least 4000 IU vitamin D per day.

However, there is a vast literature on the extraskeletal functions of vitamin D for maintaining optimal functioning of the immune system, muscular system and ideal aging that indicates that optimal levels of serum vitamin D are much, much higher (e.g., Grant et al. 2020).

Based on Blood Levels

A blood test provides a clear picture of vitamin D status. Levels are typically categorized as follows (Holick et al., 2011; Wang et al., 2017):

Link to StarPowerLifeSciences.org for more information