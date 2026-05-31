Reclaiming Vitamin D, Reversing the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and Making America Healthy Again, published by Skyhorse, out June 23, 2026.

We are very excited to announce that our new book - which is the definitive work on sunlight, vitamin D and health - is finished and being printed. At 312 pages, and well over 1000 references, it is the state of the art (and science) on all things vitamin D and sunlight. I wrote the book with the goal of capturing the profound role that vitamin D has on every aspect of our lives, from conception to old age. There is something for everyone and it is literally the guidebook on how to remain healthy and how to restore health and well-being using vitamin D as the key.

Now that 8 out of 10 Americans currently have a chronic health condition, up from 1 in 10 in the 1960s, before the sun was vilified, we are suffering the wrath of systematically starving ourselves of vitamin D over the past 50 years. Just about every one of our 37 trillion cells has a receptor for vitamin D. Starve those receptors, cause immune dysfunction and get 80% of Americans with a chronic autoimmune disease.

The Sunlight Solution puts an end to this deranged 50 year public health fiasco by proving the health benefits of sunlight and vitamin D, how deficiency causes the diseases that plague us, and how to fix the issues that you have now simply, inexpensively and safely.

Scanning the table of contents below you’ll notice that we explore some topics not usually linked to vitamin D. Autism, Alzheimer’s Disease, Aging - I found writing these chapters very exciting and very encouraging! We also address topics that go beyond fixing what is wrong to those that enhance the human condition: Athletic Performance, Concussion, Sexual Health, Fertility and, most exciting, enhancing Longevity.

This book is the result of my over 40 years of vitamin D research and study into all these topics. It is written for a general audience and I am sure that it will greatly enhance your well-being and that of your loved ones.

Table of Contents

1. The Sun: Humanity’s Oldest Ally and Our Modern Blind Spot

2. The Sun’s Gift Unveiled: The Discovery of Vitamin D

3. Lessons from the Lizard: Sunlight, Behavior, and the Innate Drive for Vitamin D

4. Beyond Vitamin D: The Sun-Forged Antimicrobial Shield

5. The Sun’s Gift: Your Skin’s Vitamin D Factory and the Great US RDA Disconnect

6. The Shifting Sands of Serum Vitamin D: Population Values and the Quest for Optimal Health

7. Sunlight’s Procreative Power: Vitamin D, Cathelicidin, and Defensins—A Trio for Fertility

8. The Sun’s Embrace: Sunlight, Libido, and the Forgotten Aphrodisiac

9. The Sun’s Command: Vitamin D as the Master Regulator of Immunity and Inflammation

10. The Sun-Starved Immune System: Autoimmune Disease and the Vitamin D Connection

11. Sunshine, Vitamin D, and Your Heart: Unraveling the True Cause of Cardiovascular Disease

12. The Sunshine Shield: Vitamin D, the Immune System, and the Battle against Cancer

13. Vitamin D: A Master Regulator of Metabolic Health, Obesity, and Cancer

14. Vitamin D and the Brain: Quelling the Fire of NeurologicalInflammation

15. The Shadow of Deficiency: Alzheimer’s Disease and the Neuroinflammatory Crisis

16. Building the Framework: Sunlight, Vitamin D, and Your Bones for Life

17. More Than a Fall: How Vitamin D Fortifies Your Muscular Armor

18. Sunshine for Your Smile: How Vitamin D and Sunlight Affect Your Dental Health

19. The Sun, The Cell, and The Sands of Time: Vitamin D, Aging, and the Quest for Longevity

20. Influenza and Innate Immunity: The Role of Vaccines and Vitamin D

21. Solar Power: Fueling the Elite Athlete

22. Another Drink from the Fountain of Youth: Sunlight, Vitamin D, and Mitochondrial Function

23. Concussion, Neuroinflammation, and the Protective Shield of Vitamin D

24. Shining Sunlight on Equity: How Vitamin D Can Bridge Racial Health Disparities

25. Is Sunscreen the New Margarine?

26. The Sunshine Connection: Vitamin D, Neurodevelopment, and the Puzzle of Autism

27. Critical Periods, Neurotoxins and Vitamin D Deficiency: A Potential Cause and Treatment of Autism

28. The Promise of a Sunny Day: Sunlight and Vitamin D for a Better Night’s Sleep

29. Sunshine, Serotonin, and Sanity: Vitamin D’s Role in Cognitive Affective States

30. Illuminating the Mind: Sunlight, Vitamin D, and Cognitive Prowess

31. The “ib” and “ab” Drug Revolution: Symptom Management in a Vitamin D–Deficient World

32. Final Thoughts on Sunlight and Vitamin D

William F. Supple, Jr., PhD, is the author of the upcoming book, The Sunlight Solution: Reclaiming Vitamin D, Reversing the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and Making America Healthy Again (MAHA Books/Skyhorse, 2026).