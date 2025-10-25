StarPower: All Things Vitamin D

StarPower: All Things Vitamin D

kate's avatar
kate
5d

I thank God I live down here in South Texas. I have the same jacket going on twenty years now, I wear it maybe once or twice a year, then back in the closet. Then it's right back to t-shirts and shorts, never loose the flip flops though 😊.

cB
5d

Way too low of recommendations by our broken healthcare system..for a reason

🫣🥸😷

I take Vit D3 8,000-10,00 IU/day.

20,000/day when sick.

Plus K2, magnesium, zinc, and Boron for conversion

... "Research the Research" is the new Motto

