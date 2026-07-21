StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

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Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh's avatar
Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh
Jul 22

Very interesting topic!

May I suggest you check out the massive Vitamin D studies being archived at UCSD in San Diego and the website www.grassrootshealth.org run by Carole Baggerly who has been following the UCSD clinical studies for well over a decade now!

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
Jul 22

Thank you so much, Dr Supple, for bringing forward this very important information!

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