The body runs on voltage — and it turns out the immune system’s first line of defense is, quite literally, an electrical weapon. It’s also, unbeknownst to most of the people now paying to inject it, one of the hottest peptides on the market. Here’s what the evidence actually shows, where the science ends and speculation begins, and why the cheapest source of this particular peptide might be standing outside.

Before we begin we wanted to THANK YOU for the overwhelming response to the Call for Data for our Long-Term, High Dose Vitamin D and Markers of Longevity Study. We are excited to start summarizing and analyzing the data to see where it leads. As we have received a substantial number of people who have used high-dose vitamin D for 10+ years, this study will be the first of its kind for such long time frames.

We’re used to thinking of the body in chemical terms: hormones, enzymes, antibodies, nutrients. But every living cell is also a tiny battery. It maintains a voltage across its outer membrane — a difference in electrical charge between inside and outside — and it spends a remarkable share of its energy budget keeping that voltage stable. Nerves fire with it. Hearts beat with it. And, as it turns out, the immune system kills with it.

In an earlier piece, I described the “sun-forged antimicrobial shield” — the antimicrobial peptides that sunlight and vitamin D switch on to guard every surface of the body. A reader asked a sharp follow-up: is there a bioelectric dimension to this defense? The answer is yes — and pursuing it reveals something the chemical story alone misses. It also, unexpectedly, lands this discussion squarely in the middle of one of the biggest health trends of the moment. I’m going to be careful throughout to mark the line between what’s established, what’s emerging, and what is still just a compelling idea.

A resurgent peptide, and one you already make

Peptides are having a moment. Searches for longevity-oriented peptides have grown roughly 300% year over year, and one compound alone — GHK-Cu — saw interest climb over tenfold. Biohackers and longevity clinics now discuss compounds like BPC-157, TB-500, and the growth-hormone secretagogues CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin the way an earlier generation discussed vitamins, and telehealth platforms have made getting a prescription for them nearly frictionless. Regulators have taken notice: several of these compounds now sit in restricted categories for compounding pharmacies, and in 2026 the UK’s medicines regulator opened an investigation into clinics making unsupported health claims about them.

Here is the detail that connects this trend directly to the subject of this piece: cathelicidin (LL-37) — the very peptide vitamin D induces to defend your skin and airways — is itself one of these resurgent peptides. It is sold as an injectable “research peptide” through the same online marketplaces and telehealth-adjacent clinics that sell BPC-157, marketed for immune support and wound healing, typically reconstituted from a freeze-dried powder and self-administered by subcutaneous injection. A pharmaceutical version, ropocamptide, has also gone through formal drug development: a Phase IIb randomized, placebo-controlled trial in 148 patients with hard-to-heal venous leg ulcers found that, among patients with larger wounds, roughly three times as many achieved complete healing on the active drug as on placebo (Mahlapuu et al., 2021).

So the molecule described later in this piece isn’t a hypothetical. Right now, in the same wellness economy popularizing BPC-157, people are paying to inject a synthetic version of the exact peptide your body already knows how to make — for free, on a sunny afternoon, if it has the raw material to do it with.

Established: the kill itself is electrical

Start with the peptides themselves. In The Sunlight Solution, I describe how cathelicidin and the defensins do their work: they carry a positive charge that draws them to the negatively charged outer membranes of bacteria, fungi, and viral envelopes, where they embed and tear the pathogen’s protective layer apart, spilling its contents (Supple, 2026). That description is, at its core, a description of electrostatics. The peptide finds its target by electrical charge, and laboratory work bears this out in detail.

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When LL-37 reaches a bacterial membrane, it inserts and forms pores, physically breaching the barrier (Shahmiri et al., 2016). And the consequence isn’t only that the cell springs a leak. The pore collapses the bacterium’s carefully maintained transmembrane voltage. Using a voltage-sensitive dye to watch the process directly, researchers showed that LL-37 drives lethal membrane depolarization — the bacterium’s electrical gradient is discharged, and the cell dies (Liu et al., 2013). A microbe that cannot hold its voltage cannot live.

So the very first link in the chain is genuinely bioelectric. And recall where the peptide comes from: the vitamin D pathway switches it on (Wang et al., 2004; Gombart et al., 2005; Liu et al., 2006). That gives us a clean, well-supported sequence:

Sunlight → Vitamin D → Cathelicidin → Collapse of the microbe’s membrane voltage → Death.

This is the strongest, most defensible answer to the original question. The body’s sun-powered antibiotics are, mechanistically, electrical weapons that short-circuit the invader — and, as it happens, they’re currently being reverse-engineered, bottled, and sold back to the very bodies that already make them.

The host’s own “skin battery”

The electrical story doesn’t stop at the microbe. The host tissue is electrically active too. Intact skin maintains a standing voltage across the epidermis — a transepithelial potential sometimes called the “skin battery,” generated by ion pumps moving charge in one direction across the cell layers. When skin is wounded, that voltage collapses at the injury site, and the resulting endogenous electric field becomes one of the very first signals of damage — appearing, remarkably, before most of the biochemical alarm signals. That field then physically guides repair cells to the wound, directing keratinocyte migration through a process called galvanotaxis (Sen, 2026).

This bioelectric layer is directly relevant to defense, and in two ways. First, controlled electrical signals can reprogram macrophages toward reparative, healing phenotypes, and that bacterial biofilms — long considered nearly impervious to antibiotics — depend on precisely tuned membrane potential, proton motive force, and redox balance for their cohesion and persistence, such that low-intensity electrical cues can collapse a biofilm’s energetics from the inside (Sen, 2026). The host’s electrical environment is, in other words, part of how it manages microbes at a wound. Very similar to what we described earlier as a forcefield only this time the pathogen uses it to defend itself.

Where does vitamin D enter? LL-37, the vitamin D–induced peptide, is itself a participant in this re-epithelialization process, promoting keratinocyte proliferation and wound closure (Supple, 2026) — which is precisely the mechanism the ropocamptide trials were built to exploit pharmaceutically. So the sun-powered peptide contributes to the bioelectrically governed repair of the barrier, though here vitamin D is feeding the system through its peptide product, not by setting the skin’s voltage directly. That distinction matters, and I’ll come back to it.

Vitamin D touches the voltage hardware

Vitamin D does reach into the cellular machinery that sets membrane voltage. Beyond its classic genomic role, vitamin D has been shown to act directly on an ion channel: it is a partial agonist of the TRPV1 channel, binding it in the same pocket as capsaicin and modulating its activity within seconds — a non-genomic, membrane-level action distinct from the slow gene-transcription pathway (Long et al., 2021). More broadly, the vitamin D receptor regulates a range of calcium, potassium, and chloride channels that govern cellular excitability. I make a version of this point in the book in the context of brain injury, noting that active vitamin D is critical for regulating calcium channels and supporting mitochondrial function (Supple, 2026).

And immune defense itself is, at the cellular level, an electrical event. The activation of T cells and other immune cells runs on calcium influx through specialized channels, and is gated by potassium channels that set the cell’s membrane potential; blocking those channels can shut activation down (Gawali et al., 2024). Since vitamin D is a well-established modulator of immune-cell calcium handling and signaling (Prietl et al., 2013), it is plausible that part of how vitamin D tunes immune function is by adjusting the bioelectric set-points of immune cells.

But notice the honest gap. The vitamin D–ion-channel work is largely characterized in bone, kidney, intestine, neurons, and vascular tissue — not framed around microbial defense. The causal chain “vitamin D → immune-cell membrane potential → better pathogen killing” is mechanistically reasonable and partially supported at each step, but it has not been demonstrated end to end. It is a hypothesis with good scaffolding, not a settled finding. This is yet another example of the gap in vitamin D knowledge that should have been known long ago.

The frontier — and an honest caveat

It is tempting to take all of this and declare that sunlight “charges” a whole-body bioelectric defense field. I want to resist that, because it would overstate the science. There is, at present, no validated unified pathway in which sunlight or vitamin D acts through host bioelectric fields as a defined antimicrobial mechanism. What we have are several established and emerging pieces — the electrical kill, the skin battery, the vitamin D–ion-channel links — that rhyme with one another. Connecting them into a single grand mechanism is an inference, and it should be presented as one.

One more distinction worth drawing, because it’s an easy place to go wrong. “Sunlight” and “light” are not interchangeable here. The vitamin D story is driven by ultraviolet B. A separate body of research — photobiomodulation — studies how red and near-infrared light affect the membrane potential of mitochondria, the cell’s power plants. That is a real and fascinating phenomenon, but it is a different mechanism: it is not UVB, not vitamin D–mediated, and its role in antimicrobial defense is still early-stage. Folding red-light effects into the vitamin D narrative would muddle two genuinely distinct sciences.

Why pay to inject what your body already makes?

This brings us back to the peptide clinics. If cathelicidin’s job (LL-37) is to breach a microbe’s membrane and discharge its voltage, and if vitamin D is what switches that production on, then a natural question follows: why would anyone need to inject it?

The honest answer starts with a caution, not a recommendation. The strongest human evidence for LL-37 as a therapeutic is topical — applied directly to a chronic wound in trained hands, at controlled doses, under a placebo-controlled protocol (Mahlapuu et al., 2021). The self-administered subcutaneous injection protocols now circulating in the peptide-therapy market are not what was tested in that trial; they are a community-derived extrapolation, not a validated route of administration. That gap matters, because LL-37 has real liabilities outside a carefully dosed topical context: it degrades rapidly in biological fluids, becomes toxic to human cells at concentrations not far above the ones needed to kill microbes, and is expensive to manufacture at pharmaceutical quality. Peptide sold through unregulated research-chemical channels carries additional, more mundane risks — inconsistent purity and dosing that a compounding pharmacy or hospital pharmacy would normally control for.

There is a subtler concern too, and it is one the immunology literature has taken seriously for nearly two decades. LL-37 is not an unambiguous good in any quantity. When it appears in excess or in the wrong context, LL-37 can bind self-DNA and self-RNA released from damaged cells and hand them to the immune system’s viral sensors, tricking plasmacytoid dendritic cells into treating the body’s own genetic material as an infection. This exact mechanism is now understood to help drive psoriasis and has been implicated in lupus (Lande et al., 2007). None of this means the peptide is dangerous at physiological levels — your skin and airways are bathed in it right now, safely. It means that how the peptide is produced and presented to the immune system matters as much as how much is present, and that context is precisely what a self-administered injection cannot replicate. The body’s own production is local, pulsed, paired with the rest of the vitamin D signaling cascade, and shut off when no longer needed. A subcutaneous bolus of synthetic peptide is none of those things.

Repletion logic only holds in a starved system

Here is the argument I want to leave you with, because it is the one the peptide boom keeps skipping past: exogenous cathelicidin-pathway therapy is a rational idea specifically for someone who cannot make enough of the peptide on their own — which usually means someone who is vitamin D deficient. If the vitamin D → VDR → cathelicidin pathway is switched off or running low because serum 25(OH)D is inadequate, then the body’s own antimicrobial-shield production is genuinely blunted, and there is a real physiological case for reinforcement, whether that reinforcement is repletion of vitamin D itself or, in a narrow clinical context like a nonhealing wound, a locally applied, trial-tested peptide.

But that case evaporates in a vitamin D–replete person. If your serum 25(OH)D is adequate, the pathway that makes cathelicidin is already switched on, already tuned to local signals of infection and injury, and already regulated by the same feedback loops that keep it from overshooting into the self-DNA problem described above. Layering an injected peptide on top of a system that is already working doesn’t address a deficit — because there isn’t one — and it imports every one of that peptide’s liabilities (degradation, cost, off-target cytotoxicity, the autoimmune-activation risk) for no corresponding physiological gain. This is the same logic I’ve argued elsewhere regarding tumors that inactivate vitamin D locally: the intervention that makes sense is the one that restores a pathway that has actually failed, not one that duplicates a pathway that hasn’t.

Put plainly: before paying for a peptide, check whether you’re actually starved for the hormone that makes it. For most people, a blood test and, if needed, an inexpensive vitamin D supplement or sensible sun exposure will answer the question a great deal more cheaply — and with a much better safety record — than a vial from a research-peptide vendor.

The throughline

Strip away the speculation and a solid, elegant fact remains: the body’s sun-powered antimicrobial shield is, at the molecular level, an electrical weapon. Vitamin D builds the peptide; the peptide kills by discharging the invader’s membrane voltage. That is not a metaphor — it is measurable, with voltage-sensitive dyes, in a dish. Layered on top of it is the host’s own electrically active skin, and a still-maturing picture of vitamin D reaching into the channels that set cellular excitability.

And now, unexpectedly, it is also a live consumer story. The peptide the wellness industry is currently bottling, marketing, and injecting is one your own body is built to manufacture, on demand, whenever it has enough of the raw material sunlight provides. We evolved under the sun, and we evolved to use it — to make a hormone that arms our barriers with peptides that fight, in part, by manipulating the most fundamental property a living cell has: its charge. The chemistry of immunity gets all the attention, and now, increasingly, so does its imitation in a syringe. But there is a current running underneath both stories, and sunlight, through vitamin D, is one of the hands on the switch — often the cheaper and better-regulated one.

A note on the evidence

I’ve tried to keep the tiers explicit in this piece, because the topic invites overreach. The electrical mechanism of peptide killing, and the vitamin D induction of those peptides, are established. The host “skin battery” and its role in wound-level host–microbe dynamics are established, with the vitamin D connection indirect. Vitamin D’s action on ion channels and immune-cell excitability is supportive and maturing. LL-37’s topical efficacy in chronic wounds is established by a controlled trial; its safety and efficacy as a self-administered subcutaneous injection is not established and should be regarded with real caution. The claim that vitamin D sufficiency reduces the physiological rationale for exogenous cathelicidin-pathway therapy is a reasoned inference from the biology, not a finding from a head-to-head clinical trial — no such trial exists yet, and I’d welcome one but as we’ve argued before sometimes we’ll have to settle for the best available evidence. A single unifying “sunlight-charged bioelectric defense field” remains, for now, a hypothesis. Holding those distinctions is how this kind of frontier science stays credible.

Link to StarPowerLifeSciences.org for more information

This article is for general education and is not medical advice, and nothing here should be read as a recommendation to obtain, self-administer, or discontinue any peptide, supplement, or medication without consulting a qualified clinician.

References

Gawali, V. S., Narkhede, Y. B., & Kumar, S. (2024). Editorial: Ion channels and transporters as drug targets in immune disorders. Frontiers in Pharmacology, 15, 1439156. https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2024.1439156

Gombart, A. F., Borregaard, N., & Koeffler, H. P. (2005). Human cathelicidin antimicrobial peptide (CAMP) gene is a direct target of the vitamin D receptor and is strongly up-regulated in myeloid cells by 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3. The FASEB Journal, 19(9), 1067–1077. https://doi.org/10.1096/fj.04-3284com

Lande, R., Gregorio, J., Facchinetti, V., Chatterjee, B., Wang, Y.-H., Homey, B., Cao, W., Wang, Y.-H., Su, B., Nestle, F. O., Zal, T., Mellman, I., Schröder, J.-M., Liu, Y.-J., & Gilliet, M. (2007). Plasmacytoid dendritic cells sense self-DNA coupled with antimicrobial peptide. Nature, 449(7162), 564–569. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature06116

Liu, P. T., Stenger, S., Li, H., Wenzel, L., Tan, B. H., Krutzik, S. R., Ochoa, M. T., Schauber, J., Wu, K., Meinken, C., Kamen, D. L., Wagner, M., Bals, R., Steinmeyer, A., Zügel, U., Gallo, R. L., Eisenberg, D., Hewison, M., Hollis, B. W., … Modlin, R. L. (2006). Toll-like receptor triggering of a vitamin D-mediated human antimicrobial response. Science, 311(5768), 1770–1773. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.1123933

Liu, W., Dong, S. L., Xu, F., Wang, X. Q., Withers, T. R., Yu, H. D., & Wang, X. (2013). Effect of intracellular expression of antimicrobial peptide LL-37 on growth of Escherichia coli strain TOP10 under aerobic and anaerobic conditions. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, 57(10), 4707–4716. https://doi.org/10.1128/AAC.00825-13

Long, W., Johnson, J., Kalyaanamoorthy, S., & Light, P. (2021). TRPV1 channels as a newly identified target for vitamin D. Channels, 15(1), 360–374. https://doi.org/10.1080/19336950.2021.1905248

Mahlapuu, M., Sidorowicz, A., Mikosinski, J., Krzyzanowski, M., Orleanski, J., Twardowska-Saucha, K., Nykaza, I., Debowska, R. M., Wisniewska, K., Izycka-Swieszewska, E., Björk, J., & Ekblom, J. (2021). Evaluation of LL-37 in healing of hard-to-heal venous leg ulcers: A multicentric prospective randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial. Wound Repair and Regeneration, 29(6), 823–831. https://doi.org/10.1111/wrr.12977

Prietl, B., Treiber, G., Pieber, T. R., & Amrein, K. (2013). Vitamin D and immune function. Nutrients, 5(7), 2502–2521. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu5072502

Sen, C. K. (2026). Electrochemical modulation of host-microbe dynamics in wound healing. Frontiers in Microbiology, 17, 1796714. https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2026.1796714

Shahmiri, M., Enciso, M., Adda, C. G., Smith, B. J., Perugini, M. A., & Mechler, A. (2016). Membrane core-specific antimicrobial action of cathelicidin LL-37 peptide switches between pore and nanofibre formation. Scientific Reports, 6, 38184. https://doi.org/10.1038/srep38184

Supple, W. F., Jr. (2026). The Sunlight Solution: Reclaiming vitamin D, reversing the chronic disease epidemic, and making America healthy again. MAHA Books/Skyhorse.

Wang, T.-T., Nestel, F. P., Bourdeau, V., Nagai, Y., Wang, Q., Liao, J., Tavera-Mendoza, L., Lin, R., Hanrahan, J. W., Mader, S., & White, J. H. (2004). Cutting edge: 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3 is a direct inducer of antimicrobial peptide gene expression. The Journal of Immunology, 173(5), 2909–2912. https://doi.org/10.4049/jimmunol.173.5.2909

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The Sunlight Solution was published June 23, 2026 by Skyhorse.

It is essential reading to fully understand and appreciate these articles on how sunlight and vitamin D work to keep you disease-free and thriving. https://a.co/d/0b3FEKx

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General Recommendations for Vitamin D for Healthy Adults

The U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM), now the National Academy of Medicine, recommends a dietary reference intake of 600 IU (International Units) per day for adults up to age 70, and 800 IU for those over 70, to maintain bone health (Institute of Medicine, 2011). However, this amount is orders of magnitude too low considering that the human body “uses” at least 4000 IU vitamin D per day.

However, there is a vast literature on the extraskeletal functions of vitamin D for maintaining optimal functioning of the immune system, muscular system and ideal aging that indicates that optimal levels of serum vitamin D are much, much higher (e.g., Grant et al. 2020).

Based on Blood Levels

A blood test provides a clear picture of vitamin D status. Levels are typically categorized as follows (Holick et al., 2011; Wang et al., 2017):

Link to StarPowerLifeSciences.org for more information

DISCLAIMER: This publication is educational and informational in nature. Nothing published here — including articles, case reports, reader comments, or author responses — constitutes medical advice, a diagnosis, or a treatment recommendation. Dosing figures and administration methods discussed here reflect information from published scientific literature or the personal experiences of individual readers; they are not prescriptions and are not tailored to any individual’s health situation. Always consult a qualified physician or licensed health professional before making any change to your medical care or beginning any self-treatment. The case reports presented reflect the personal experiences of individual contributors and may not be representative of others. We make no claim that any outcome described here is typical or predictable. Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Do your own research.