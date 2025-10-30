Pneumonia Vaccine Recipients 83% More Likely to Get Pneumonia

No, it’s not an April Fool’s headline…scientists in Catalonia, Spain followed over two million adults (2,234,003 to be exact) aged 50 and older through all of 2019 to measure the real-world effectiveness of common adult anti-pneumococcal vaccines in preventing pneumonia that leads to hospitalization. Using medical records, the scientists compared rates of pneumonia among those vaccinated and unvaccinated.pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih

The study found that adults who received anti-pneumococcal vaccination (either PCV13 or PPsV23) had a multivariable hazard ratio (MHR) for pneumonia hospitalization that was 83% higher than the unvaccinated group—meaning vaccinated individuals were substantially more likely to be hospitalized for pneumonia compared to those who were not vaccinated. According to the researchers, the observed increase in risk was not due to any other factor other than the vaccination. To quote the paper so that there is no misunderstanding, “As main finding in this real-world data study, pneumococcal vaccination did not prove effective (neither PPsV23 nor PCV13) in preventing hospitalized pneumococcal pneumonia (PP), all-cause pneumonia (ACP) or death from PP/ACP in the overall study cohort. Stratified analyses focusing on elderly individuals, immunocompromised subjects and at-risk population subgroups did not reveal protective effects of vaccination either at population level.”

Key Findings

The analysis revealed that the risk of hospitalization for pneumonia was significantly higher (by 83%) in the vaccinated group versus the unvaccinated, according to the adjusted hazard ratio.

The effect held even when focusing on seniors (>age 65) and those at highest underlying risk due to medical conditions.

Vaccination did not significantly reduce pneumonia-related deaths either.

The pneumococcal vaccine has an 83% Negative efficacy rate: meaning those that get the vaccine are 83% more likely to get pneumonia.

Cleveland Clinic Finds Negative 26.9% Efficacy of 2024-25 Seasonal Flu Shot

This second study was motivated by a non sequitur observed by many in the health care field: Year after year, practicing physicians report that the effectiveness of seasonal flu vaccines to be surprisingly good while that perception doesn’t seem to match the reality that a substantial proportion of vaccinated persons acquired influenza during the season, and also that it was not uncommon for entire vaccinated families to have the infection, thereby raising serious questions about the accuracy of the vaccine efficacy estimates obtained. Therefore, this study was an effort to determine if physician’s reported perceptions matched actual reality.

Those perceptions were found to have no basis in reality.

The study “Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season” by Nabin K. Shrestha et al. evaluated the flu vaccine’s effectiveness among 53,402 working-aged employees at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. By the end of the study period, 82% of employees received the influenza vaccine, primarily the 3-valent inactivated vaccine. During the 25 to 33 weeks of follow-up, 2.02% to 2.12% developed influenza. Early in the season, the incidence of influenza was similar between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. However, as the season progressed and influenza activity intensified, the cumulative incidence of the flu increased more rapidly in the vaccinated group. See Figure below.

In multivariable analyses adjusting for factors like age, sex, occupation, and location, the vaccinated state was associated with a significantly higher risk of influenza than the unvaccinated state when influenza activity was high, with a hazard ratio around 1.27 to 1.33. This corresponded to a calculated vaccine effectiveness of approximately -26.9%, indicating no protective effect and higher risk among those vaccinated during that season.

In summary, this study found that the 2024-2025 influenza vaccine did not prevent influenza infections in working-age adults employed in the health care field in northern Ohio and was associated with a higher risk of infection during times of high influenza activity, suggesting the vaccine was ineffective during this respiratory viral season.

What’s Going On Here?

In what can only be described as a study designed to show the effectiveness of flu vaccination blowing up in the face of Big Medicine, The Cleveland Clinic, one of the most mainstream, pro-vaccine institutions in the United States just did a study that tracked over 53,000 of its own healthcare workers during the 2024–2025 flu season. What it found was devastating to Big Medicine: vaccinated employees caught the flu more often than the unvaccinated. Those who got the seasonal flu shot were 26.9% more likely to get sick with the flu during that flu season. The average age of the people in this study was 42, so these are relatively young and healthy people. This large study finds direct evidence that young and healthy people who get the flu shot are more likely to get the flu than those that don’t. In a perfect world, it would have been interesting to measure the serum vitamin D status of the two groups.

How to Stay Healthy During Cold and Flu Season

Vitamin D. Your immune system runs on vitamin D. If you don’t get enough, your immune system cannot function effectively.

How Not to Get Sick and Why a Vitamin D Replete Healthy Person Does Not Need a Flu Shot

Vitamin D Dependent Anti-Microbial Peptides: Your Body’s Protective Shield:

Vitamin D plays a central role in bolstering your body’s innate immune system defenses against respiratory infections, such as the common cold and influenza, by stimulating the production of antimicrobial peptides, most notably cathelicidin and β-defensin (Wang et al., 2004). The active form of vitamin D, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, interacts with the vitamin D receptor present on immune cells and epithelial cells of barrier tissues. This interaction triggers the expression of genes that code for these anti-microbial peptides, effectively enhancing the innate immune response at mucosal surfaces, which are the primary entry points for respiratory viruses (Martineau, et al., 2017). This mechanism is the key component of your body’s frontline defense, helping to maintain the integrity of the mucosal barrier and prevent pathogens from taking hold.

Once produced, cathelicidin and defensins protect against viruses through several mechanisms. These peptides possess broad-spectrum antiviral properties and can directly neutralize viruses by disrupting their protective envelopes, which can inhibit viral replication. Furthermore, these anti-microbial peptides can interfere with the virus’s ability to attach to and enter host cells, a critical step in the infection process (Dlozi, et al., 2022).

Beyond their direct antiviral actions, cathelicidins and defensins also function as signaling molecules that can modulate the immune response by attracting other immune cells to the site of infection and regulating inflammation (Yim, S., & White, J. H., 2020). By enhancing the direct killing of viruses and orchestrating a more effective immune response, these vitamin D-induced peptides provide a vital layer of protection for barrier tissues against common respiratory viral infections.

Therefore, instead of trying to hit a mutating, moving target of a flu virus that changes from year-to-year using your adaptive immune system and invasive vaccines why not instead bolster your innate immune system’s anti-microbial forcefield to kill any virus, bacteria or other pathogen that doesn’t belong. 100% efficacy, 100% of the time. That’s why vitamin D replete people don’t get sick. BUT YOU MUST HAVE ADEQUATE VITAMIN D FOR THIS SYSTEM TO WORK!

References

de Diego-Cabanes, C., Torras-Vives, V., Vila-Córcoles, A. et al. Real world effectiveness of antipneumococcal vaccination against pneumonia in adults: a population-based cohort study, Catalonia, 2019. BMC Infect Dis 25, 1369 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12879-025-11596-w

Dlozi, P. N., Gladchuk, A., Crutchley, R. D., Keuler, N., Coetzee, R., & Dube, A. (2022). Cathelicidins and defensins antimicrobial host defense peptides in the treatment of TB and HIV: Pharmacogenomic and nanomedicine approaches towards improved therapeutic outcomes. Biomedicine & pharmacotherapy = Biomedecine & pharmacotherapie, 151, 113189. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopha.2022.113189

Martineau, A. R., Jolliffe, D. A., Hooper, R. L., et al. (2017). Vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory tract infections: systematic review and meta-analysis of individual participant data. The BMJ, i6583.

Shrestha, N. K., Burke, P. C., Nowacki, A. S. & Gordon, S. M. (2025). Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season: A Prospective Cohort Study. medRxiv, 2025.01.30.25321421. doi.org/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421

Wang, T. T., Nestel, F. P., Bourdeau, V., Nagai, Y., Wang, Q., Liao, J., Tavera-Mendoza, L., Lin, R., Hanrahan, J. W., Mader, S., & White, J. H. (2004). Cutting edge: 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 is a direct inducer of antimicrobial peptide gene expression. Journal of Immunology, 173(5), 2909–2912.

Yim, S., & White, J. H. (2020). The vitamin D–antimicrobial peptide pathway and its role in protection against infection. Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, 200, 105655.

General Recommendations for Vitamin D for Healthy Adults

The U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM), now the National Academy of Medicine, recommends a dietary reference intake of 600 IU (International Units) per day for adults up to age 70, and 800 IU for those over 70, to maintain bone health (Institute of Medicine, 2011). However, this amount is orders of magnitude too low considering that the human body “uses” approximately 4000 IU vitamin D per day.

However, there is a vast literature on the extraskeletal functions of vitamin D for maintaining optimal functioning of the immune system, muscular system and ideal aging that indicates that optimal levels of serum vitamin D are much, much higher (e.g., Grant et al. 2020).

Based on Blood Levels

A blood test provides a clear picture of vitamin D status. Levels are typically categorized as follows (Holick et al., 2011; Wang et al., 2017):

Deficient: Below 20 ng/mL

Insufficient: 21–29 ng/mL

Sufficient: 30-60 ng/mL

Adequate: 60-80 ng/mL

Optimal: 80-100 ng/ml

Ideal: 100-110 ng/mL

