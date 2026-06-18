StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

StarPower: All Things Vitamin D & Sunlight

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Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
Jun 18

I can't get my HS C Reactive Protein levels down to levels you enjoy (although still under 3). My physician believes it could be the "hot lots" of Pfizer clot shots I took. My SARS-CoV-2 Spike Ab solution results are always over 10,000U/ml. Chronic inflammatory issues. Fatigue City. Don't tell me those jabs weren't gene therapy products. Why else would my immune system continue to produce Ab's for a spike protein that's no longer in circulation?

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13 replies by William F. Supple, Jr., Ph. D. and others
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jun 18

Yep, D3 + K2 is vital.

Another great booster is creatine 5g a day. It doesn't just help muscles but the brain too. It helps transport energy.

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