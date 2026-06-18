

This article is the foundational basis for just about every subsequent article that you will read here. It describes a 23 year experiment into the effects of high-dose Vitamin D on health, physiology and behavior. Optimal Vitamin D not only helps keep you exceptionally healthy, it also appears to slow indices of biological aging.

Numbers on a lab report rarely tell the whole story. But sometimes, when you hold them up to the right light, they reveal something remarkable. This is the story of what a comprehensive blood panel drawn in May 2026 appears to be saying about twenty-three years of daily supplementation with high-dose Vitamin D, the StarPower formulation, and what it might mean for the science of biological aging.



This story begins not with longevity research, but with a skin disease.



The Origin: A Skin Problem That Became Something Much Bigger



In the winter of 1982, during my first year of graduate school at Dartmouth, small patches of dry, flaking skin appeared on my elbows and knees. A physician at the student infirmary delivered a verdict that would define the next two decades of my life: psoriasis. I was told it was an autoimmune disease with no cure — only treatments to manage symptoms. What followed was exactly that: a grinding, years-long battle with tar creams, steroids, ointments, and proprietary dermatological concoctions, none of which worked reliably or durably.



Living in Vermont made it worse. Every fall, like clockwork, my skin would begin to deteriorate as the sun moved lower in the sky. At its worst, up to 30 percent of my skin surface was affected. I noticed the condition improved during trips to Florida, and initially attributed this to the salt water — even testing that hypothesis with saltwater soaks at home. The saltwater made it worse.



Finally, in 2003, the obvious answer became unavoidable: it was the sun. Not saltwater. The sun. And what the sun does is produce vitamin D.



In the fall of 2003, I began taking high-dose vitamin D3 supplements. Within nine to ten weeks, my psoriasis was eradicated — completely.



What happened next set the stage for everything that followed. Over that first winter, I experimented with different daily doses, using my skin as a real-time feedback meter — if patches began to return, I needed more; if my skin stayed clear, I had found my threshold. I settled on a dose well above the then-current RDA of 400 IU per day, which I describe in my upcoming book The Sunlight Solution as “the bare minimum to keep your bones from crumbling.” My psoriasis required vastly more than that. No adverse effects appeared in my annual health examinations, so I continued.



That therapeutic dose — refined over time into the StarPower formulation of 5,150 IU vitamin D3, 200 mg calcium carbonate, 200 mg potassium gluconate, and 400 mcg folic acid — became my daily supplement beginning at age 44. I am now 67 as I write this. I developed it to eradicate an autoimmune skin disease. The possibility that it might also slow the aging process was not part of the plan.



That appears it may have been a bonus.





The Biology Behind the Psoriasis Cure



To understand why this matters for aging, it helps to understand why vitamin D eradicated my psoriasis in the first place. Modern immunology now classifies plaque psoriasis as a classic Th17-driven autoimmune disease. Overactive Th17 immune cells migrate to the skin and release large quantities of interleukin-17 and other pro-inflammatory cytokines, causing the characteristic rapid skin cell proliferation and plaque formation (Lowes et al., 2014). The immune system is not broken — it is imbalanced, attacking the body’s own tissues due to a failure of regulatory control.



As I detail in Chapter 10 of The Sunlight Solution, vitamin D is one of the most potent known modulators of exactly this immune imbalance. It directly suppresses Th17 cell activity, dampens their production of destructive cytokines, and simultaneously promotes the growth of regulatory T cells — the immune system’s referees — whose job is to prevent the immune response from turning on healthy tissue (Aranow, 2011; Baeke et al., 2010). Restore vitamin D sufficiency, and you restore the balance that keeps psoriasis, and dozens of other autoimmune diseases, from expressing.





This is not a minor or incidental connection. The pharmaceutical industry has spent billions developing biologic drugs — the “-ab” and “-ib” class medications — that target IL-17, IL-23, and TNF-alpha specifically to treat psoriasis and other autoimmune conditions. As I show in Chapter 31 of The Sunlight Solution, these drugs are, in effect, pharmacological attempts to replicate what adequate vitamin D accomplishes naturally — by chemically manipulating the downstream inflammatory pathways that vitamin D would regulate holistically if it were present in sufficient quantity.



I cured my psoriasis with the upstream intervention. The downstream drugs were never necessary.



What I did not fully appreciate in 2003 — and what my bloodwork from May 2026 now illuminates — is that correcting that immune imbalance for the long term also appears to have profoundly slowed my biological aging.



Chronological Age Versus Biological Age



I am 67 years old. I live in Vermont, 6-ft, 193-lbs, 7% body fat, 125/80 bp, 60 bpm HR. I work out almost daily (~30 minutes max), I eat real food, no consistent junk food, I take no pharmaceuticals, and I have been taking the StarPower Vitamin D formulation every day for twenty-three years, beginning at age 44.



I recently had a comprehensive blood draw through Labcorp that included a complete blood count with differential, a comprehensive metabolic panel, hemoglobin A1c, testosterone, prostate-specific antigen (PSA), high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), and a full urinalysis. The same blood draw also measured my serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D level. I then analyzed these results against established biomarkers of biological aging.



The estimate that came back stopped me in my tracks.



Based on the available markers — weighted against the peer-reviewed literature on blood-based aging biomarkers — my estimated biological age is approximately 51 years, against a chronological age of 67. That is a gap of roughly 16 years.





Here is the arithmetic that intrigues me most: I began taking StarPower at age 44. If my biological age today is approximately 51, then over the 23 years since I started supplementing, I appear to have aged biologically by only about 7 years. Chronological time moved 23 years forward; my biology, by this estimate, moved approximately 7. While this is an observational report and alternative interpretations exist — including confounding lifestyle factors and the inherent imprecision of blood-based biological age estimation — the finding is striking enough to discuss seriously.



This post walks through the key biomarkers, explains why each one is relevant to biological aging, and connects those findings to the science laid out in my upcoming book, The Sunlight Solution (Skyhorse/MAHA Books, 2026).

Vitamin D Status

My vitamin D level [25(OH)D3] came in at 129. Because I am not a sickly person I usually don’t get periodic examinations. I actually don’t get sick. However, over the years when I have had bloodwork done - mainly to know my vitD level - it has been in the 80-110 range. Note: early on, back in my forties, doctors would express alarm at that vitD level as being dangerous; now some doctors are recommending 8000 IU per day. I also use a doctor’s response to my vitD level as a litmus test as to whether it is a smart move to keep them on or not.



The Most Important Single Number for Biological Age: hsCRP



The one result from this entire panel that is the most meaningful indicator of biological age is high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP): 0.79 mg/L.



This places me firmly in the low-risk category for future cardiovascular events (the threshold for low risk is below 1.00 mg/L). But its significance extends far beyond heart disease.





The concept of inflammaging — chronic, low-grade, systemic inflammation as a primary driver of aging — was introduced by Franceschi and colleagues in a landmark 2000 paper in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences (Franceschi et al., 2000). As I discuss in Chapter 19 of The Sunlight Solution: “Rather than tying aging to a process we can’t control like the passage of time, identifying one of the mechanisms that changes as a function of time, vitamin D and inflammation, enables us to predict and control that mechanism and in turn, control aging.”



Inflammaging is not the dramatic inflammation of a wound. It is a quiet, persistent, subclinical fire that contributes to nearly every major disease of aging — heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, arthritis, and neurodegenerative disorders (Franceschi et al., 2000). The hsCRP test is among the best widely available proxies for this process.



Here is the connection to the psoriasis story that I find most striking: psoriasis is itself an inflammatory disease. The same Th17-driven immune dysregulation that inflamed my skin for twenty-four years — before I corrected it with vitamin D — is the same category of chronic, smoldering inflammation that drives inflammaging and accelerated biological aging. When I fixed my psoriasis, I did not merely clear my skin. I rebalanced my immune system that, if left uncorrected, would have been producing the chronic inflammatory burden that silently ages us from the inside.



A hsCRP of 0.79 at age 67 is uncommon. Most aging individuals accumulate inflammatory burden; it is a biological gauge of the aging process. That mine has not is, I believe, a direct consequence of twenty-three years of optimal vitamin D intake keeping my immune system in the balanced, tolerogenic state it was designed to maintain.



The American College of Cardiology just published a scientific statement in 2025 explicitly identifying hsCRP as a key marker for cardiovascular risk assessment based on its inflammatory predictive power (Mensah et al., 2025). I have been requesting a CRP test for more than twenty years and have consistently found the same result: no systemic inflammation.



Telomeres, Telomerase, and the Biological Clock



To understand why this matters at the chromosomal level, it helps to understand telomeres. Telomeres are the protective caps at the ends of our chromosomes — often compared to the plastic tips on shoelaces. Every time a cell divides, they shorten. When they become critically short, the cell either dies or becomes a senescent “zombie cell” that pumps inflammatory signals into surrounding tissue and damages it. Telomere length is, therefore, one of the most rigorous available biomarkers of biological age (Epel et al., 2004).



The connection to stress is striking. In a landmark 2004 study, Nobel laureate Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn and colleagues found that mothers caring for chronically ill children — a situation of sustained psychological stress — had telomeres so much shorter than lower-stress controls (mothers of healthy children) that it equated to at least a decade of additional aging (Epel et al., 2004). Stress literally ages our chromosomes.



Two findings from the peer-reviewed literature are directly relevant to vitamin D supplements, including the StarPower formulation:



First, a large-scale study involving over 2,000 women found that those with higher serum vitamin D levels had significantly longer telomeres (Richards et al., 2007).



Second — and this is the study that most directly speaks to what long-term supplementation might accomplish — a randomized controlled trial nested within the VITAL study found that taking 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily for four years resulted in 140 fewer base pairs of telomere loss compared to placebo, equivalent to nearly three fewer years of chromosomal aging (Zhu et al., 2025). As I write in The Sunlight Solution: “Think about that: They took 2,000 IU vitamin D for four years and only aged one year. We can only imagine the magnitude of the antiaging effect if physiologically relevant quantities (5,000–10,000 IU) of vitamin D3 were used in this study.”



StarPower delivers 5,150 IU VitD3 per day — more than double the VITAL trial dose. I have been taking it for twenty-three years. If a modest dose over four years slows chromosomal aging by a factor of four, what might a higher dose over twenty-three years accomplish? We cannot know from this single case report. But the biological plausibility is real and scientifically grounded.



Vitamin D protects telomeres through two complementary mechanisms. First, by suppressing the chronic inflammation and oxidative stress that damage DNA, it creates a less hostile environment for chromosomes. Second, it appears to upregulate telomerase — the enzyme that can rebuild and extend telomeres (Zarei et al., 2021). As I note in Chapter 19, vitamin D may play a role not merely in protecting telomeres from damage, but in actively repairing them.





Albumin: The Overlooked Longevity Marker



One of the most underappreciated findings in my panel is serum albumin: 4.7 g/dL, near the top of the normal range of 3.9–4.9 g/dL.



Albumin is synthesized in the liver and declines reliably with age. It is one of the strongest independent predictors of all-cause mortality in aging populations, because it reflects the integrated status of protein synthesis, nutritional health, and — most importantly — systemic inflammation. Elevated inflammation suppresses albumin production; low inflammation allows it to remain high. My albumin level, like my hsCRP, is consistent with the biochemical profile of someone significantly younger than 67.



Testosterone: The Hormonal Fingerprint of Youth



My testosterone came back at 523 ng/dL, against a reference range of 264–916 ng/dL — a range calibrated to healthy, nonobese males between 19 and 39 years of age (Travison et al., 2017, as cited by Labcorp). The average testosterone for a man in his late 60s is typically in the 300–400 ng/dL range, and it declines measurably each decade after age 30.



Testosterone at 523 ng/dL places me solidly in the mid-range for men roughly thirty years my junior. This is not merely a vanity metric. Testosterone is a well-established biomarker and driver of biological aging: it maintains muscle mass, supports bone density, regulates metabolic function, and is inversely associated with all-cause mortality. Its preservation is a meaningful signal of delayed biological aging.



As I discuss in Chapter 7 of The Sunlight Solution, vitamin D directly influences testosterone production. Vitamin D receptors are present in the testes, and vitamin D regulates genes involved in sex hormone biosynthesis.



The Athletic Body at 67



I work out almost daily. But I feel the workout is minimal. On alternating days I do 3 sets of 10 of bench press, seated rows and pulldowns for upper body; then leg (quad) extensions, leg press and squats on other days. I use the maximum weight I can do to complete the 10 reps. I do not increase the weight as I’m not trying to gain, only maintain. Each day is preceeded by a 10 minute step climber workout.



The biology behind this relatively easy workout is not mysterious. As I detail in Chapter 21 of The Sunlight Solution, vitamin D receptors (VDRs) have been found directly within the nucleus of human muscle cells (Bischoff et al., 2001). The concept is use-dependent plasticity, as I exercise the muscle an optimal vitamin D environment enables me to maintain (or gain muscle if I wanted to). This makes vitamin D an active manager of muscle function at the genetic level — not a passive bystander. VitD preferentially acts on fast-twitch Type II muscle fibers, the fibers responsible for power, speed, and explosive movement (Sato et al., 2005). Vitamin D deficiency - which is common as we age - leads to measurable atrophy specifically of these power-generating fibers.



Additionally, vitamin D is a natural inhibitor of myostatin — the protein that acts as a brake on muscle growth — vitD is functioning, in effect, as a legal and natural anabolic agent (Garcia et al., 2011). By suppressing myostatin, adequate vitamin D allows for greater muscle protein synthesis and hypertrophy in response to training. So instead of killing myself with hours of weight training, I can do a minimal workout to maintain what I have.



At 67, I remain athletic and muscular at 6-ft, 194 lbs. I can still play baseball. I could dunk a basketball when I was 60. This is not simply genetic luck or lifestyle discipline. It is, I believe, substantially mediated by twenty-three years of vitamin D sufficiency keeping the biological machinery of muscle maintenance and repair running at a level rarely seen in a man of my chronological age. A systematic review found that 56 percent of athletes have inadequate vitamin D levels (Farrokhyar et al., 2015) — meaning the majority of people who train hard are doing so while their fundamental hormonal support system is running on empty.

Of course your mileage may vary on these things but I feel that with optimal vitamin D and minimal weight training the benefits of youth are prolonged. I enjoy the luxury to eat what I want, but I eat to live not live to eat.



Mitochondria: The Cellular Engine of Aging



The “mitochondrial theory of aging” holds that the slow, progressive decline in mitochondrial function — the energy-producing organelles in every cell — underlies most of what we experience as getting older (Harman, 1972). Damaged mitochondria produce less ATP and more reactive oxygen species (ROS), creating a vicious cycle of energy decline and oxidative damage that accelerates aging.



As I discuss in Chapter 22 of The Sunlight Solution, vitamin D plays a direct role in mitochondrial health. The vitamin D receptor (VDR) has been found not only in cell nuclei but inside mitochondria themselves (Matta Reddy et al., 2022). When vitamin D binds to these mitochondrial receptors, it promotes the creation of new, healthy mitochondria (biogenesis), enhances their energy-producing efficiency, and protects them from oxidative damage (Latham et al., 2021).



In essence, twenty-three years of vitamin D sufficiency may have been continuously supporting my cells’ energy production at the very site where aging originates. I feel like I have plenty of energy during the day, and I fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow at night. Both phenomenons very likely a result of long-term vitamin D use.



The Aging Skin: Why Supplementation Matters More With Age



There is a further irony in the biology of vitamin D and aging that is particularly pointed in my case. The organ responsible for producing vitamin D from sunlight — the very skin that psoriasis was destroying — loses its efficiency with age regardless. Research by MacLaughlin and Holick (1985) demonstrated definitively that the concentration of 7-dehydrocholesterol, the precursor molecule converted to vitamin D by UVB light, is only about 25 percent as high in the skin of a 70-year-old as in the skin of a young adult. The same amount of sun exposure produces four times less vitamin D.



As I write in Chapter 19: “This age-related decline in cutaneous synthesis creates a biological vulnerability. Just when our bodies need robust defenses against age-related diseases and optimal immune system function, our primary natural mechanism for producing a key hormonal defender falters.”



I began supplementing at 44, motivated by a skin disease; psoriasis. But by doing so, I also stepped ahead of the curve on this age-related decline in cutaneous synthesis — never allowing the vitamin D gap that silently drives inflammaging in most older adults to open in the first place.



What This Is — and What It Is Not



I want to be precise about the claims I am making here.



This is a single-person, N=1 observational report. It cannot prove causation. There are confounding factors: daily exercise, no smoking, no alcohol excess (I do have 1-2 beers most days, some days more), no pharmaceuticals, a reasonable diet. Any or all of these contribute to the biomarker profile observed. The biological age estimate of approximately 51 is derived from blood markers alone — a valid method. However, studies, even case reports like this are few and far between over such a long time span.



What this report represents is a biologically plausible and internally consistent set of findings in a person who has maintained optimal vitamin D — using a specific formulation at a specific dose — for twenty-three years. The markers most strongly associated with inflammaging (hsCRP) (Ferrucci & Fabbri 2018), protein synthesis and longevity (albumin) (Levine et al., 2018), reproductive and metabolic aging (testosterone) (Huang et al., 2025), blood cell health (CBC) (Pyrkov et al., 2021) and organ function (liver enzymes, urinalysis) (Ling et al., 2024) all trend significantly younger than chronological age.



The specific calculation — starting StarPower at 44, biological age now 51, chronological age now 67, implying approximately 7 biological years of aging over 23 chronological years — is a data point, not a proof. But it is a data point that deserves serious attention and, eventually, prospective study with proper controls. For those of you that may be interested in maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle as long as possible maybe my experiences are food for thought.





The Hayflick Limit — the theoretical maximum number of human cell replications before replicative senescence — points to a maximum human lifespan of approximately 122 years (Hayflick & Moorhead, 1961). Most of us fall catastrophically short of that limit not because of genetics but because of chronic inflammation, vitamin D deficiency, and the cascade of immune dysfunction those conditions produce. My data suggest I may be tracking closer to that biological potential than most 67-year-olds.



I started this journey trying to clear my skin. I appear to have accidentally stumbled onto something far larger.



For Readers of This Substack



If you have been following StarPower on Substack for any length of time, none of the underlying science here is new. What is new is seeing it expressed in a single individual’s blood chemistry over a two-decade time horizon — and recognizing that the original motivation had nothing to do with longevity at all.



The takeaways are simple:



Test your vitamin D level. The target range, based on the research reviewed in The Sunlight Solution, is 60–80 ng/mL for general health, with some evidence supporting 80–100 ng/mL for neurological and cancer protection. I have had a serum level of 80-110, now 129, for at least 23 years with nothing but good health and vitality to show for it.



Supplement appropriately. Most adults, particularly those living at northern latitudes, require 5,000–8,000 IU per day to reach and maintain general health levels, especially as cutaneous synthesis declines with age.



Test your hsCRP. This is the single most actionable inflammatory marker available. If it is above 1.0 mg/L, your biological fire alarm is sounding. Optimizing vitamin D is one of the most powerful interventions available to silence it.



Do not wait. The telomere research makes clear that the benefits of vitamin D supplementation are cumulative over years and decades (Zhu et al., 2025). The time to start is not when you are already sick. I started because I was desperate to stop itching and scratching. Twenty-three years later, the numbers suggest that decision was one of the best I ever made.

Vitamin D most likely will not turn back the clock on biological aging but it appears to make it run much slower. My chronological age is 67, yet my biological age is 51. I feel much younger than 51. (The wife was concerned that this was becoming an inadvertent Match profile so no photos are included. But you can find photos of me online elsewhere). By the way, 20 or so years ago she also began taking StarPower for intractable ulcerative colitis - another autoimmune disease. StarPower eradicated her UC in a few weeks and has been managed successfully since then. She takes one StarPower per day I’ll report on her blood value aging analysis in a future report (if she approves).

Note: There is a lot written regarding the importance of co-factors like vitamin K2, magnesium and calcium in conjunction with vitamin D. I include 200 mg calcium carbonate in StarPower “just to be sure” to get enough calcium. The K2 and magnesium were not supplemented, and apparently I get enough in my diet, or their importance over the long term is overstated.

Link to buy StarPower Vitamin D if you’re interested StarPowerLifeSciences



References



Aranow, C. (2011). Vitamin D and the immune system. Journal of Investigative Medicine, 59(6), 881–886. https://doi.org/10.2310/JIM.0b013e31821b8755



Baeke, F., Takiishi, T., Korf, H., Gysemans, C., & Mathieu, C. (2010). Vitamin D: Modulator of the immune system. Current Opinion in Pharmacology, 10(4), 482–496. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.coph.2010.04.001



Bischoff, H. A., Borchers, M., Gudat, F., Duermueller, U., Theiler, R., Stähelin, H. B., & Dick, W. (2001). In situ detection of 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 receptor in human skeletal muscle tissue. Histochemical Journal, 33(1), 19–24. https://doi.org/10.1023/a:1011018602603



Epel, E. S., Blackburn, E. H., Lin, J., Dhabhar, F. S., Adler, N. E., Morrow, J. D., & Cawthon, R. M. (2004). Accelerated telomere shortening in response to life stress. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 101(49), 17312–17315. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0407162101



Farrokhyar, F., Tabasinejad, R., Dao, D., Peterson, D., Ayeni, O. R., Hadioonzadeh, R., & Bhandari, M. (2015). Prevalence of vitamin D inadequacy in athletes: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Sports Medicine, 45(3), 365–378. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-014-0267-6

Ferrucci, L., & Fabbri, E. (2018). Inflammageing: Chronic inflammation in ageing, cardiovascular disease, and frailty. Nature Reviews Cardiology, 15(9), 505–522. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41569-018-0064-2



Franceschi, C., Bonafè, M., Valensin, S., Olivieri, F., De Luca, M., Ottaviani, E., & De Benedictis, G. (2000). Inflamm-aging: An evolutionary perspective on immunosenescence. Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, 908(1), 244–254. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1749-6632.2000.tb06651.x



Garcia, L. A., King, K. K., & Ferrini, M. G. (2011). 1,25(OH)2D3 stimulates mechanistically distinct pathways of protein synthesis in C2C12 skeletal muscle cells. The Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, 127(3–5), 331–336. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsbmb.2011.07.009



Grant, W. B., Lahore, H., & Rockwell, M. S. (2020). The benefits of vitamin D supplementation for athletes: Better performance and reduced risk of COVID-19. Nutrients, 12(12), 3741. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12123741



Harman, D. (1972). The biologic clock: The mitochondria? Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 20(4), 145–147. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1532-5415.1972.tb00787.x



Hayflick, L., & Moorhead, P. S. (1961). The serial cultivation of human diploid cell strains. Experimental Cell Research, 25, 585–621. https://doi.org/10.1016/0014-4827(61)90192-6

Huang W, Deng L, Wen Q et al. (2025). Dynamics of serum testosterone and biological aging in men: insights from Chinese, American, and British populations, eClinicalMedicine, 2025; 82



Latham, C. M., Brightwell, C. R., et al. (2021). Vitamin D promotes skeletal muscle regeneration and mitochondrial health. Frontiers in Physiology, 12, 660498. https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2021.660498

Levine, M. E., Lu, A. T., Quach, A., Chen, B. H., Assimes, T. L., Bandinelli, S., Hou, L., Baccarelli, A. A., Stewart, J. D., Li, Y., Whitsel, E. A., Wilson, J. G., Reiner, A. P., Aviv, A., Lohman, K., Liu, Y., Ferrucci, L., & Horvath, S. (2018). An epigenetic biomarker of aging for lifespan and healthspan. Aging (Albany NY), 10(4), 573–591. https://doi.org/10.18632/aging.101414



Lowes, M. A., Suárez-Fariñas, M., & Krueger, J. G. (2014). Immunology of psoriasis. Annual Review of Immunology, 32, 227–255. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-immunol-032713-120225

Ling, S., Diao, H., Lu, G., & Shi, L. (2024). Associations between serum levels of liver function biomarkers and all-cause and cause-specific mortality: A prospective cohort study. BMC Public Health, 24, Article 3302. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-024-20773-6



MacLaughlin, J., & Holick, M. F. (1985). Aging decreases the capacity of human skin to produce vitamin D3. The Journal of Clinical Investigation, 76(4), 1536–1538. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI112134



Matta Reddy, A., Iqbal, M., Chopra, H., Urmi, S., Junapudi, S., Bibi, S., Kumar Gupta, S., Nirmala Pangi, V., Singh, I., & Abdel-Daim, M. M. (2022). Pivotal role of vitamin D in mitochondrial health, cardiac function, and human reproduction. EXCLI Journal, 21, 967–990. https://doi.org/10.17179/excli2022-4935



Mensah, G., Arnold, N., Prabhu, S., et al. (2025). Inflammation and cardiovascular disease: ACC scientific statement. Journal of the American College of Cardiology. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2025.08.047

Pyrkov, T. V., Avchaciov, K., Tarkhov, A. E., Menshikov, L. I., Gudkov, A. V., & Fedichev, P. O. (2021). Longitudinal analysis of blood markers reveals progressive loss of resilience and predicts human lifespan limit. Nature Communications, 12, Article 2765. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23014-1



Richards, J. B., Valdes, A. M., Gardner, J. P., Paximadas, D., Kimura, M., Nessa, A., Lu, X., Surdulescu, G. L., Swaminathan, R., Spector, T. D., & Aviv, A. (2007). Higher serum vitamin D concentrations are associated with longer leukocyte telomere length in women. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 86(5), 1420–1425. https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/86.5.1420



Sato, Y., Iwamoto, J., Kanoko, T., & Satoh, K. (2005). Low-dose vitamin D prevents muscular atrophy and reduces falls and hip fractures in women after stroke: A randomized controlled trial. Cerebrovascular Diseases, 20(3), 187–192. https://doi.org/10.1159/000087201



Supple, W. F. (2026). The Sunlight Solution: Reclaiming vitamin D, reversing the chronic disease epidemic, and making America healthy again. Skyhorse/MAHA Books. To be published June 23, 2026.

Travison, T. G., Vesper, H. W., Orwoll, E., Wu, F., Kaufman, J. M., Wang, Y., Lapauw, B., Fiers, T., Matsumoto, A. M., & Bhasin, S. (2017). Harmonized Reference Ranges for Circulating Testosterone Levels in Men of Four Cohort Studies in the United States and Europe. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, 102(4), 1161–1173. https://doi.org/10.1210/jc.2016-2935



Zarei, M., Zarezadeh, M., Hamedi Kalajahi, F., & Javanbakht, M. H. (2021). The relationship between vitamin D and telomere/telomerase: A comprehensive review. The Journal of Frailty & Aging, 10(1), 2–9. https://doi.org/10.14283/jfa.2020.33



Zhu, H., Manson, J. E., Cook, N. R., Bekele, B. B., Chen, L., Kane, K. J., Huang, Y., Li, W., Christen, W., Lee, I. M., & Dong, Y. (2025). Vitamin D3 and marine ω-3 fatty acids supplementation and leukocyte telomere length: 4-year findings from the VITamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL (VITAL) randomized controlled trial. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 122(1), 39–47. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajcnut.2025.05.003

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*William F. Supple, Jr., PhD, is the author of The Sunlight Solution (Skyhorse/MAHA Books, 2026) and publishes research and commentary on vitamin D and human health at [StarPower.Substack.com](https://starpower.substack.com).*



*The laboratory results discussed in this article are from a Labcorp panel drawn May 18, 2026. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to supplementation or health practices.*

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General Recommendations for Vitamin D for Healthy Adults

The U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM), now the National Academy of Medicine, recommends a dietary reference intake of 600 IU (International Units) per day for adults up to age 70, and 800 IU for those over 70, to maintain bone health (Institute of Medicine, 2011). However, this amount is orders of magnitude too low considering that the human body “uses” at least 4000 IU vitamin D per day.

However, there is a vast literature on the extraskeletal functions of vitamin D for maintaining optimal functioning of the immune system, muscular system and ideal aging that indicates that optimal levels of serum vitamin D are much, much higher (e.g., Grant et al. 2020).

Based on Blood Levels

A blood test provides a clear picture of vitamin D status. Levels are typically categorized as follows (Holick et al., 2011; Wang et al., 2017):

Link to StarPowerLifeSciences.org for more information